Government Contractor Whistleblower Says Fraud is Still Incentivized After Settlement: Report

A government contractor whistleblower whose reporting of her company overcharging the government resulted in a $377 million government settlement, says that more money ought to have been recovered and that contractors are still incentivized to carry out this fraud, according to an interview Tuesday.

The whistleblower, Sarah Feinberg, told Politico that her estimate of how much her former employer Booz Allen had allegedly overbilled the government was $500 million, if not more.

“Them paying this settlement is — really represents an interest-free loan from the government rather than a penalty for the fraud,” said Feinberg. “So there’s an incentive now to defraud the government when you know you’re not going to actually have to pay back the full amount.”

Feinberg reported the alleged fraud after resigning in 2016, and in July of this year, the civil investigation came to an end and Booz Allen agreed to pay $377.45 million in settlement to the government.

A Booz Allen spokesperson told The Messenger that the company had "cooperated fully and has always believed it acted lawfully and responsibly."

"As the DOJ stated in its announcement, this settlement contains no determination of civil liability," the spokesperson said. "Two years before, the U.S. government concluded its lengthy criminal investigation taking no action. Booz Allen fully cooperated with that as well."