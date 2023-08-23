Gov. Doug Burgum Confirms He’ll Be at the GOP Debate Despite Injury - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Gov. Doug Burgum Confirms He’ll Be at the GOP Debate Despite Injury

'I'm in,' Burgum posted on social media

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Support for Burgum remains in the single digits in polling Brandon Bell/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum confirmed on his social media just a couple hours before the first GOP primary debate that he will participate despite tearing his Achilles tendon late Tuesday.

Burgum posted a picture using crutches, making his way to the Fiserv Forum stage, with the caption "I'm in."

Earlier on Wednesday, Burgum announced he had suffered an injury playing basketball the day before and was unsure if he would be able to participate in the debate.

The debate will take place in Milwaukee, on Fiserv Forum at 9 p.m., and will be aired by Fox News.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.