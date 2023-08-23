Gov. Doug Burgum Confirms He’ll Be at the GOP Debate Despite Injury

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum confirmed on his social media just a couple hours before the first GOP primary debate that he will participate despite tearing his Achilles tendon late Tuesday.

Burgum posted a picture using crutches, making his way to the Fiserv Forum stage, with the caption "I'm in."

Earlier on Wednesday, Burgum announced he had suffered an injury playing basketball the day before and was unsure if he would be able to participate in the debate.

The debate will take place in Milwaukee, on Fiserv Forum at 9 p.m., and will be aired by Fox News.



