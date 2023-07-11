GOP White House Hopefuls Defend Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s After Trump Slammed Her for Not Endorsing Him - The Messenger
Politics.
GOP White House Hopefuls Defend Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s After Trump Slammed Her for Not Endorsing Him

Former Governor of South Carolina and presidential hopeful, Nikki Haley called Reynolds a "conservative rockstar"

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses the virtual convention on August 25, 2020. Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

GOP presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have come to the aid of GOP Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds after former President Donald Trump attacked her on social media for not endorsing him in his bid for a second White House term.

"I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. “Now, she wants to remain 'NEUTRAL.' I don’t invite her to events!"

Reynolds was first elected as governor in 2018 and won her re-election bid in 2022 by over 18 points.

Reynolds has not formally endorsed anybody in the 2024 race, but she has been seen with DeSantis at events in the first-caucus battleground.

Several candidates facing off against Trump in 2024 election have quickly defended Reynolds on social media.

"Kim Reynolds is a strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirping and get it done. She earned a landslide reelection because she delivered big results, and she is poised to deliver even more for Iowans in the special session," DeSantis posted on Twitter.

Haley also chimed in, calling Reynolds a "conservative rockstar."

"Like I always say, Iowa grows strong women!" Haley wrote.

A pair of other 2024 hopefuls, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is an avid Trump critic, backed the Iowan taking subtle digs at the former president.

"I applaud Kim Reynolds for welcoming all GOP candidates into Iowa," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter. "America deserves better than Donald Trump."

Burgum said in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on "OutFront" that "She is doing a great job being neutral.” He continued saying Reynolds is "super popular in Iowa."

