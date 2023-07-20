GOP Unloads on Biden, Reveals FBI Document Alleging Ukrainian Bribery

Republican allies of former President Donald Trump in Washington have thrown the kitchen sink at the White House and Biden family, just as Trump faces a potential third criminal indictment.

The dirt throwing escalated Thursday when Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released an FBI-generated form that details allegations of corruption by the Biden family.

The document, called a FD-1023 form — which is used by FBI special agents to record unverified raw information from informants — contains allegations that Hunter Biden, the president's son, and another Biden family member received money from a Ukrainian energy firm in exchange for foreign policy decisions.

The form was viewed by lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee last month, but had yet to be released publicly.

Grassley obtained the form through a Justice Department whistleblower, according to a release.

Republicans earlier this week also hosted two IRS whistleblowers who claim prosecutors mishandled and obstructed the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden. During more than six hours of testimony, the two agents, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, dished on what they say was political bias in the probe .

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., believes the House will vote to expunge former President Donald Trump's two impeachments but said he is not asking for it. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president's son has reached a misdemeanor plea agreement on the tax and gun charges, which is likely to spare him jail time. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Delaware next week, on July 26, to formally plead guilty to the minor tax charges.

But the whistleblowers were not the only focus of the hearing. Some Oversight Committee Republicans used the stage to humiliate the Biden family, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sharing censored photos allegedly depicting Hunter Biden, the president's son, engaging in sexual conduct with women she claimed were prostitutes.

Republicans chalked the hearing up as a victory.

"Joe Biden was basically getting taken care of by his son and his son was an unregistered foreign agent which, by the way, is a felony in our country," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told The Messenger.

The GOP's intensified attacks on the Bidens comes the same week that Trump revealed he has received notice from the Department of Justice that he is a target of the agency's probe into the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol, a near certainty that an indictment is on the horizon.

Republicans bashed any possible indictment of Trump while they went pedal to the metal on Biden.

“This is absolute bulls–t,” Greene told The Messenger earlier this week. “This is weaponized government. Democrats can’t win an election so they have to arrest their political opponents.”

A new indictment of Trump would further complicate his campaign to become president again, even as he leads the pack of Republican primary candidates. But Trump allies shrugged off the suggestion that Trump would not be able to balance criminal proceedings and campaigning for the 2024 nomination.

"I've been watching him juggle these legal attacks for years now. I think he does a pretty good job juggling," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Az., told The Messenger. "It's designed to try and distract him."

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report