GOP Still Courting Alleged Chinese Agent as Key Witness in Biden Corruption Probe

Never mind that he’s newly indicted as an international arms trafficker and agent for the Chinese government, House Republicans still want Gal Luft to make their case against the Biden family.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, says he’s still eager to hear from Luft, a dual Israeli-American citizen who was charged Monday with violating sanctions to broker Chinese arms deals and Iranian oil sales.

“I’ve never talked to him in my life, but I want to talk to him,” Comer told The Messenger Tuesday referring to Luft, a fugitive from justice who claims he has knowledge of corruption involving the Biden family, including bribery schemes related to the Chinese government.

Before the indictment against him was publicly revealed, Republicans had hailed Luft, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted, as a key witness to help their party bring down President Joe Biden and take back the White House in 2024.

Among the charges, the Justice Department indictment alleges that a Chinese energy firm, CEFC Energy, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Maryland think tank, where Luft was co-director, to covertly advance Chinese government interests. Comer has noted that CEFC is the same Chinese entity that was paying millions of dollars to Hunter Biden.

“At the end of the day, this guy worked for CEFC just like Hunter Biden — they did the same thing. And he gets charged with being an unregistered foreign agent, which he may have been,” Comer said.

“So, I’m not defending them,” the Oversight chairman said. “I just want to talk to him because I want to know what exactly he did for CEFC.”

The eight-count federal indictment against Luft, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, shows that federal authorities believe Luft himself acted as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, including receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for his think tank from the same energy company he accuses Hunter Biden of profiting from.

Republicans have billed Luft as the “missing” witness in the Hunter Biden probe. After he was arrested in Cyprus in early 2023, authorities say, Luft was released on bail pending extradition proceedings, fled and is currently considered a fugitive.

Comer said Tuesday that Luft had been on his radar for “a long time” but “we couldn’t find him, he was missing.” When pressed on the idea that Luft was “missing” because he was an international fugitive who could not travel to the U.S., Comer said: “Well, that could be.”

“I don’t know, that’d be a good question,” Comer said. “I’ll ask him that.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, laughed at the suggestion that Republicans plan to hear from Luft, saying it will happen “as soon as he can be found — he is pretty much a fugitive from justice at this point.”

“For Republicans, you know, I’ve seen it all at this point,” Raskin said. “I was wondering whether they might double down on the whole thing or whether they would politely swallow their losses and go on to the next show in town, but it looks like this is their big investment.”

UPDATE: Democrats on Wednesday said they'll investigate the committee Republicans' relationship with Luft, including whether the indicted fugitive manipulated Republicans on the panel to “fortify” his criminal defense by “laundering unfounded and potentially false allegations through Congress.”

“These recent revelations naturally raise broader concerns about the credibility and motivations of other purported whistleblowers that congressional Republicans have relied on to support unfounded and baseless allegations,” Raskin and Rep. Dan Goldamn, D-N.Y., said in a letter to Comer.

“Sadly, the Luft episode severely undermines the credibility of the critical function of whistleblowers in this body,” they wrote.

The lawmakers called on Comer to turn over to Democrats all materials and information provided to the committee by Luft.