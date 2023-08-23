GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Warns of Move to Oust McCarthy If Speaker Works With Dems - The Messenger
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Warns of Move to Oust McCarthy If Speaker Works With Dems

The House Freedom Caucus member said the Republican leader could lose his position by working across the aisle to avoid a government shutdown

Zachary Leeman
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with members of the House Freedom Caucus on July 14, 2023.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, warned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that his leadership position could be in jeopardy if he ignores the demands of those in his own party.

Appearing on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast on Tuesday, Jackson suggested McCarthy working with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown next month would mean a threat to his speakership is "inevitable."

"It’s going to be detrimental to leadership in the House, if they blow off the concerns of the people like myself and the Freedom Caucus and some of the other people on the right that are making reasonable demands in this problem," he said.

With the fiscal year set to end September 30, McCarthy may need to pass a short term resolution.

Republican lawmakers, however, are pushing for more spending cuts. The House Freedom Caucus said on Monday they will not support a stopgap government funding bill without major cuts and reforms.

"I think if we continue to rely on the Democrats to pass important legislation out of the House, it’s going to be a real problem for leadership," Jackson said. "And I think the way the rules are set up now, that’s inevitable that’s going to happen."

