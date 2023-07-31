GOP Rep Nancy Mace Warns Against Biden Impeachment: Puts House Majority ‘At Risk’ - The Messenger
Politics.
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

GOP Rep Nancy Mace Warns Against Biden Impeachment: Puts House Majority ‘At Risk’

Republicans need to be 'better than Nancy Pelosi,' the South Carolina Republican told Fox News

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., warned her Republican colleagues that pursuing an impeachment of President Joe Biden will put the party's House majority "at risk."

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said there could be a potential impeachment inquiry in the works as Republican lawmakers investigate Biden and his family's foreign business dealings.

Talk of an impeachment puts certain moderate lawmakers at risk with their districts, Mace said in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

Nancy Mace Warns Against Biden Impeachment
Nancy Mace speaking after winning South Carolina's GOP primary election in Mt Pleasant, South CarolinaAllison Joyce/Getty Images
"At this point, an inquiry is different from an impeachment vote and is another tool in the toolbox," she said. "But I will tell you, every time we walk the plank, we are putting moderate members, members that won Biden districts, we are putting those seats at risk for 2024. We are putting the majority at risk."

Mace said Republicans need to be "better than Nancy Pelosi," accusing the Democrat of "politicizing" the impeachment process with a pair of House impeachments for former President Donald Trump.

"We have to show overwhelming, undeniable evidence in order to move this thing forward. And if we can’t, then we should not," Mace said.

