GOP Rep. Ken Buck to Trump: ‘If You’re Innocent, Start Acting Like It’
Buck condemned threats made against grand jurors on the case and any attacks by Trump towards prosecutors, judges, and witnesses
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Thursday said he has advice for former President Donald Trump to stop attacking the justice system: 'If you're innocent, start acting like it."
In an appearance on CNN's Primetime, Buck was asked what he thought about Trump's most recent of four indictments, the one regarding his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
"Do you ever wonder about just the mental fitness of a person who believes those lies, even though he’s told they’re not true, and whether that person should be the one who is potentially in the White House next?" host Abby Phillips asked Buck.
Buck began by condemning threats made against grand jurors on the case and any attacks by Trump towards prosecutors, judges, and witnesses.
"First of all, the discussion that you had earlier about these threats that are being made and other actions toward grand jurors and people doing their civic duty, showing up and doing their job as Americans, is despicable,” Buck replied. "And if you’re innocent, start acting like it. I can’t think of anything worse than trying to attack the criminal justice system because you’re a criminal defendant. And I think that’s just terrible of any defendant to go through that process."
Buck said that although the former president may have a strong lead in the Republican presidential race, but one candidate who is "strong" could close seal the gap.
