GOP Rep. Ken Buck to Trump: ‘If You’re Innocent, Start Acting Like It’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

GOP Rep. Ken Buck to Trump: ‘If You’re Innocent, Start Acting Like It’

Buck condemned threats made against grand jurors on the case and any attacks by Trump towards prosecutors, judges, and witnesses

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Thursday said he has advice for former President Donald Trump to stop attacking the justice system: 'If you're innocent, start acting like it."

In an appearance on CNN's Primetime, Buck was asked what he thought about Trump's most recent of four indictments, the one regarding his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

"Do you ever wonder about just the mental fitness of a person who believes those lies, even though he’s told they’re not true, and whether that person should be the one who is potentially in the White House next?" host Abby Phillips asked Buck.

Buck began by condemning threats made against grand jurors on the case and any attacks by Trump towards prosecutors, judges, and witnesses.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"First of all, the discussion that you had earlier about these threats that are being made and other actions toward grand jurors and people doing their civic duty, showing up and doing their job as Americans, is despicable,” Buck replied. "And if you’re innocent, start acting like it. I can’t think of anything worse than trying to attack the criminal justice system because you’re a criminal defendant. And I think that’s just terrible of any defendant to go through that process."

Buck said that although the former president may have a strong lead in the Republican presidential race, but one candidate who is "strong" could close seal the gap.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.