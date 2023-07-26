GOP Rep. Ken Buck Dismisses McCarthy’s Biden Impeachment Talk as ‘Shiny Object’ Distraction

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., dismissed his top House party leader's presidential impeachment idea floated this week as a "shiny object" distracting from more important issues, such as spending.
Buck told CNN's Dana Bash on Wednesday that it's "absolutely" Congress' job to "look at possible impeachment," but warned against it becoming "just a political game."
"This is impeachment theater. We right now are starting the appropriations process and there is not consensus on the Republican side about what the numbers should be," the congressman explained.
Buck referred to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's suggestion on Tuesday that he may move to open an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.
"Kevin McCarthy promised when he was running for Speaker one set of numbers and then he made an agreement with President Biden for the debt ceiling increase on another set of numbers," Buck told CNN. "But right now he's got to convince the public that he's credible and that Republicans have a duty to follow him."
Buck said what McCarthy is doing is "he's saying 'there's a shiny object over here and we're really going to focus on that.'"
He added it's not "responsible" to be talking impeachment at the moment.
"When you start using the I-word, it sends a message to the public and it sets expectations," he said.
McCarthy told Fox News this week that House investigations into Biden and his family's foreign business dealings are rising to the level of an "impeachment inquiry." The speaker was more timid on the issue with reporters on Tuesday, but several ultraconservatives in his party are pushing him to launch an impeachment train.
