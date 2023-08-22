GOP Questions Whether DOJ Is Stonewalling Internal Investigation Into Whistleblower Claims - The Messenger
GOP Questions Whether DOJ Is Stonewalling Internal Investigation Into Whistleblower Claims

House Republicans asked the DOJ's inspector general whether he has been limited in his investigation into claims by IRS whistleblowers

Stephen Neukam
James Comer (R-Ky.) is the chair of the Oversight Committee.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A trio of powerful House Republican chairmen on Tuesday pressed the Department of Justice about whether it was interfering with an internal investigation into claims by IRS whistleblowers.

The IRS whistleblowers have claimed that the DOJ mishandled and slow-walked the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, the president's adult son. Now Republicans want to know whether the department's inspector general has been able to investigate the claims unimpeded.

"We are concerned that the DOJ is limiting your office from fully investigating the disclosures provided to your office," Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Jason Smith, R-Mo., three of the most powerful House chairmen in Congress, said in a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

The lawmakers asked Horowitz to respond by Sept. 6 on whether his office was in any way limited in its ability to investigate the whistleblowers' claims.

The query from the GOP chairmen continues the party's investigations into the Biden family, including oversight of how federal investigators have handled the criminal probe of Hunter Biden.

The Messenger has reached out to the DOJ for comment.

