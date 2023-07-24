GOP Primary Debate, Which Candidates Have Met Polling and Funding Criteria: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
GOP Primary Debate, Which Candidates Have Met Polling and Funding Criteria: Report

The first GOP debate is set for Aug. 23

Mariana Labbate
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

As the date of the first Republican presidential debate approaches — Aug. 23 — candidates are slowly announcing their statistics, and whether they meet the Republican National Committee criteria or not.

So far, as calculated by CNN, only seven candidates have met the polling criteria: former president Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The RNC polling qualifications for the primary debate are as follows: "Poll at least 1% in three national polls OR 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina)."

While the exact percentages may vary, the latest numbers clearly show that Trump has the lead, followed by DeSantis, and then Tim Scott.

A Messenger poll also showed that if Trump were to drop out of the race for any reason, 37% of respondents would vote for DeSantis, followed by Pence at 15%, and Ramaswamy at 12%.

When it comes to fundraising, other candidates — beyond the ones who have showed good poll numbers — have also announced they met the criteria. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is one of them, having announced last week that he met both polling and funding criteria, although he was not included in the seven initial candidates on CNN's list.

Ramaswamy newly made the list of those who qualify in the fundraising criteria, having announced on Saturday that he met the requirements.

Mike Pence has met the polling criteria, but has yet to reach enough donors and funds.

The RNC criteria when it comes to fundraising require a candidate to "have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to candidate’s principal presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories."

