GOP Presidential Hopeful Francis Suarez: Qualifying for First Debate ‘Is Frankly Priceless’

Republican presidential hopeful and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday said he believes the fate of his campaign for president greatly depends on whether or not he gets on the stage for the first primary debate on Aug. 28, he told The Hill on NewsNation.
"For someone like me, it’s critical," Suarez said in the interview. "I’m relatively unknown."
"Getting on that debate stage ... is frankly priceless," he added.
The mayor says he has already reached the 40,000 unique donor threshold required to appear on the debate stage. However, he is currently polling at 0.1%, according to a FiveThirtyEight poll, and candidates must reach at least one percent in three recognized polls to qualify.
- Mike Pence Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Primary Debate
- GOP Presidential Candidate Francis Suarez Asks Interviewer What ‘Uyghur’ Means
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: Report
- ‘Get On Stage’: Donald Trump’s Primary Opponents Try to Goad Him Into GOP Debate
- Fox Business to Host Second GOP Primary Debate in September
Suarez compared campaigning for president to being on the reality show "Survivor."
"I’ve often said that running for president is sort of like being on the show 'Survivor,'" Suarez said. "And you have to sort of make it from one episode to the next."
If he does not qualify for the first debate, Suarez says he will most likely drop out of the presidential race.
"I think that’s probably right," he said responding to a question about failing to qualify.
The eight candidates in the crowded GOP field who have qualified so far are frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and, as of Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics