GOP Presidential Hopeful Francis Suarez: Qualifying for First Debate ‘Is Frankly Priceless’

Republican presidential hopeful and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday said he believes the fate of his campaign for president greatly depends on whether or not he gets on the stage for the first primary debate on Aug. 28, he told The Hill on NewsNation.

"For someone like me, it’s critical," Suarez said in the interview. "I’m relatively unknown."

"Getting on that debate stage ... is frankly priceless," he added.

The mayor says he has already reached the 40,000 unique donor threshold required to appear on the debate stage. However, he is currently polling at 0.1%, according to a FiveThirtyEight poll, and candidates must reach at least one percent in three recognized polls to qualify.

Suarez compared campaigning for president to being on the reality show "Survivor."

"I’ve often said that running for president is sort of like being on the show 'Survivor,'" Suarez said. "And you have to sort of make it from one episode to the next."

If he does not qualify for the first debate, Suarez says he will most likely drop out of the presidential race.

"I think that’s probably right," he said responding to a question about failing to qualify.

The eight candidates in the crowded GOP field who have qualified so far are frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and, as of Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence.