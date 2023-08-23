GOP Operatives Say Trump Camp Better Understands Delegate Process: Report

Former President Donald Trump's campaign reportedly has a lead on other candidates in the presidential race, not only in the polls, but in understanding how to navigate the delegate process, according to a CNN report.
Interviews with a dozen Republican state party officials, veteran strategists and campaign operatives, along with ones from allies of top Trump GOP rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis conducted by CNN, revealed the true lengths at which Trump's team has gone to understand the delegate process and try to push the primary in their favor.
Following the primary or caucus in each state, delegates are distributed to the candidates and the delegates then nominate a candidate at the party's convention. Whichever candidate has the most delegates, wins the party nomination, making this an essential process to understand in a presidential campaign.
Both the Trump and DeSatis teams have reportedly been working to shape the delegate allocation process, ensuring they have as many delegates as possible while also preventing their opponents from gathering large numbers.
Much of the success on both the Trump and DeSantis teams comes from the campaign leadership they have stacked their camps with.
For Trump, many of his senior campaign advisers, CNN reported, have worked on the delegation process for the RNC, the convention, and on Trump's previous campaigns.
DeSantis also has a few advisers with experience in the delegate field.
- Trump Could Benefit From California GOP Primary Overhaul
- Nevada Republicans’ Price for Caucus Delegates: Presidential Candidates Must Pay $55K and Stay Off the Primary Ballot
- Donald Trump Receives Three More Endorsements From Ohio Delegates
- DeSantis Predicts He’ll Win ‘Majority of the Delegates’ in Iowa Despite Campaign Struggles
- DeSantis Says He Will Attend First GOP Debate —Trump or No Trump
- Trump doesn’t need a majority of the GOP to win the nomination. Just a third.
The rivalry between the two, makes the delegate strategy even that much more important in who will come out ahead in 2024.
"Each of these campaigns is banking on some scenario whereby Trump gets wounded – early – and somebody gets hot," a veteran Republican strategist told CNN. “There’s not going to be some long slog to the convention. Either Trump is going to roll this thing up or he’s going to die an unnatural death. If you’re in the race, that’s your theory."
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics