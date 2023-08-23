GOP Operatives Say Trump Camp Better Understands Delegate Process: Report

Former President Donald Trump's campaign reportedly has a lead on other candidates in the presidential race, not only in the polls, but in understanding how to navigate the delegate process, according to a CNN report.

Interviews with a dozen Republican state party officials, veteran strategists and campaign operatives, along with ones from allies of top Trump GOP rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis conducted by CNN, revealed the true lengths at which Trump's team has gone to understand the delegate process and try to push the primary in their favor.

Following the primary or caucus in each state, delegates are distributed to the candidates and the delegates then nominate a candidate at the party's convention. Whichever candidate has the most delegates, wins the party nomination, making this an essential process to understand in a presidential campaign.

Both the Trump and DeSatis teams have reportedly been working to shape the delegate allocation process, ensuring they have as many delegates as possible while also preventing their opponents from gathering large numbers.

Much of the success on both the Trump and DeSantis teams comes from the campaign leadership they have stacked their camps with.

For Trump, many of his senior campaign advisers, CNN reported, have worked on the delegation process for the RNC, the convention, and on Trump's previous campaigns.

DeSantis also has a few advisers with experience in the delegate field.

The rivalry between the two, makes the delegate strategy even that much more important in who will come out ahead in 2024.

"Each of these campaigns is banking on some scenario whereby Trump gets wounded – early – and somebody gets hot," a veteran Republican strategist told CNN. “There’s not going to be some long slog to the convention. Either Trump is going to roll this thing up or he’s going to die an unnatural death. If you’re in the race, that’s your theory."