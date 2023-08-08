GOP Megadonors Interested in Investing in Tucker Carlson Media Company: Report

Two of the GOP's most notable wealthy donors could soon be investing in a new media company from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to a new report.
CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing multiple people familiar with the situation, that both Peter Thiel and Rebekah Mercer have hinted they could be investing with Carlson.
Mercer reportedly spoke directly to Carlson since he and Fox News parted ways, while Thiel has told "allies" he's interested in backing a media effort by Carlson.
Carlson has been rather mum on his future plans. Since leaving Fox News in April, he's launched Tucker on Twitter, a new version of his show on Elon Musk's social media platform.
He's managed to bring in millions of views for each episode, though interest has slightly waned since its explosive debut. Carlson left Fox News in April, the same month the company settled a massive defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems over conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.
Carlson has interviewed people from Andrew Tate to former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer on his new show.
Before Fox News, Carlson founded the conservative media company Daily Caller.
Reports have suggested Carlson is looking to expand his show and his public comments suggest he won't be returning to cable news anytime soon, telling biographer Chadwick Moore he believes cable news is "obviously controlled" and has a "limited future."
