GOP Longshots Perry Johnson, Larry Elder to Sue Over Being Left Out of Debate
Politics.
GOP Longshots Perry Johnson, Larry Elder to Sue Over Being Left Out of Debate

Both candidates had false alarms on social media, where they prematurely announced they had qualified for the debate

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Larry Elder speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-OffPhoto by Scott Olson/Getty Images

GOP candidates Perry Johnson and Larry Elder have both announced they plan to sue the RNC for keeping them from the first Republican debate stage on Wednesday night.

Elder had a false alarm on Monday, when he sent an email blast to his supporters announcing he had qualified for the debate, and calling the RNC "rigged" with lawsuit threats moments later once he was corrected.

"I intend to sue the RNV to halt Wednesday's presidential debate," Elder posted on social media. "I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is."

He also laid out all of the donor and polling requirements he had met — arguing that the RNC only let his campaign know he wouldn't make it to the debate after they had completed their qualification package.

The reason why Elder is not qualified for the debate would have been that one of his polls, issued by Rasmussen, has ties to former President Donald Trump, and therefore does not count towards filling RNC's requirements.

Read More

A similar thing happened to Johnson, who also announced he had exceeded the requirements to be a part of the debate, and later posed threats to the RNC online for not being allowed to participate.

"It is clear that from the beginning, the RNC knew who they wanted on the stage and who they wanted to ban from the stage. Simply put, this is a flawed decision of a poorly run process of a corrupt organization," Johnson said in a statement. “This morning, I am working with my team to take legal action against the RNC.”

On his social media, he also promised to "be in Milwaukee on Wednesday."

As formally announced by the RNC, the candidates that have qualified for the debate on Wednesday night are: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramamswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, S.C., former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Trump announced on his Truth Social account on Monday that he would not participate, bit his son Donald Trump Jr. will be in Milwaukee to attend the debate on his behalf.

