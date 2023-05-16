GOP Leaders Warn Time Is Running Out To Raise Debt Limit

Republican congressional leaders warned Tuesday that the Biden administration is running out of time to work with Congress to raise the nation’s debt limit.

“Time is of the essence — of the essence,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor, stressing that any solution lies with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) gave a similar admonition hours before Biden was set to host the top four congressional leaders for the second time in as many weeks to discuss the debt ceiling.

“The negotiations have to actually yield ideas,” Scalise told reporters. “If the president has something he’s willing to put on the table, it’s time now. There’s no, ‘Well, let’s have another meeting a week from now.’ The president has been running out the clock for months.”

Context: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated in a new letter to Congress on Monday that the department will “likely” be unable to pay all of its bills if Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the debt limit “potentially as early as June 1.”

Complicating matters is the fact that Biden plans to fly to Japan for the G7 Summit on Wednesday and the Senate is scheduled to be in recess next week. McCarthy has said a deal must be clinched this week to give both chambers of Congress enough time to send a bill to the president’s desk before June 1.

What Republicans are saying: Republicans blame Biden for refusing to meet with McCarthy for months after their initial sit-down in early February. In that meeting, Biden told McCarthy he would release his budget in March and challenged Republicans to show him their spending plan as well to kick off negotiations.

The GOP-led House instead passed a bill to raise the debt limit without any Democratic support. Republicans have said the onus is on Senate Democrats and the president to propose a plan so both sides can negotiate.

At least a half-dozen Republicans told The Messenger this week that Biden should skip his upcoming international travel to resolve what they argue are multiple crises, including not only the debt limit, but also the border and inflation.

“I don’t know what’s so damn important overseas right now that he can’t be here to navigate this and lead, but, more importantly, come to the table,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) said in an interview. “If you’re gonna leave the country, at least come to the table first and let’s have these discussions and get this negotiation done.”

What Democrats are saying: House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) told reporters he’s “incredibly scared” with where negotiations are heading into the meeting.

Democrats are able to begin collecting signatures Wednesday for a so-called “discharge petition” that could potentially force the House to hold a vote on a bill to raise the debt limit. But Democrats would need several Republicans to buck GOP leaders for the petition to be successful.

“Right now, this is just an option, a break-glass option, if conversations are not going well,” Aguilar said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) again urged Republicans not to hold the nation’s credit “hostage" in a speech from the floor Tuesday.

He said conversations about spending, revenues and appropriations are continuing “separately but simultaneously” to avoid a catastrophic default “because the consequences will be devastating for ordinary Americans.”

“Default would almost certainly create another recession, kill more than 8 million jobs, send costs soaring on everything from mortgages, car payments, student loans, small business loans and so much more,” Schumer warned. “Congress cannot — under any circumstances — fail its obligation to protect the full faith and credit of the United States. It is one of our highest obligations.”

What Republicans want:

Caps on spending for the next decade.

Energy permitting reform.

Rescinding unspent COVID-19 money.

Work requirements for some recipients of government aid.

What Democrats want: