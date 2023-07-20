GOP Lawmaker Who Voted To Impeach Trump Dismisses Expungement Idea - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

GOP Lawmaker Who Voted To Impeach Trump Dismisses Expungement Idea

'I don't think that it's gaining traction,' GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Stephen Neukam
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) speaks during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

One of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump says talk of possibly expunging Trump's two impeachments is likely just that: idle chit-chat.

"I don't think that it's gaining traction," Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., told The Messenger on Thursday. "I have my doubts that that's a good thing to do."

Newhouse and Rep. David Valadao of California are the only Republicans left in the House who voted in favor of impeaching Trump in 2021. The other eight Republicans who voted to impeach Trump either retired or were defeated in their 2022 reelection bids in deep red districts where Trump is popular.

"That's not a thing we can do," Newhouse said about expungement. The Washington Republican questioned whether lawmakers "had the constitutional" power to expunge the former president's two impeachments.

Read More

Talk of possibly wiping Trump's impeachments from the record, even though he was never convicted by the Senate, has bubbled up after some GOP leaders have signaled they would be supportive of such a move.

Politico reported on Thursday that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., made a secret promise to Trump that he would hold a vote on expungement. McCarthy, however, later denied making such a deal.

Newhouse survived a primary challenge from a Trump-backed opponent in 2022 and handily defeated a Democrat in the general election.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.