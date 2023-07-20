GOP Lawmaker Who Voted To Impeach Trump Dismisses Expungement Idea

One of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump says talk of possibly expunging Trump's two impeachments is likely just that: idle chit-chat.

"I don't think that it's gaining traction," Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., told The Messenger on Thursday. "I have my doubts that that's a good thing to do."

Newhouse and Rep. David Valadao of California are the only Republicans left in the House who voted in favor of impeaching Trump in 2021. The other eight Republicans who voted to impeach Trump either retired or were defeated in their 2022 reelection bids in deep red districts where Trump is popular.

"That's not a thing we can do," Newhouse said about expungement. The Washington Republican questioned whether lawmakers "had the constitutional" power to expunge the former president's two impeachments.

Talk of possibly wiping Trump's impeachments from the record, even though he was never convicted by the Senate, has bubbled up after some GOP leaders have signaled they would be supportive of such a move.

Politico reported on Thursday that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., made a secret promise to Trump that he would hold a vote on expungement. McCarthy, however, later denied making such a deal.

Newhouse survived a primary challenge from a Trump-backed opponent in 2022 and handily defeated a Democrat in the general election.