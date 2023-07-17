GOP Lawmaker Says ‘A Fistfight Could Break Out at Any Moment’ Between Greene and Boebert

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said tensions are so high between Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that a "fistfight could break out at any moment."
"I am friends with both of them. It's entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out at any movement. I kind of dig that," Burchett told the Daily Beast, describing himself as a "professional wrestling fan."
Greene said the Daily Beast was reporting on "complete drama and bulls--t" when asked about for comment by the publication.
Greene recently called Boebert a "little bitch" on the House floor after the two introduced competing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, according to Greene.
