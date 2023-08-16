GOP Lawmaker Aplogizes After Backlash for ‘Religious Freedom’ Post

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, apologized on Tuesday after something he wrote on social media in response to a head of an Ohio anti-abortion group on Tuesday drew intense online criticism from both sides of the aisle.
In a response to a social media post from Ohio Right to Life head Lizzie Marbach that called for "faith in Jesus Christ alone," Miller said that the post was bigoted and called for her to "delete it" citing "Religious Freedom."
"This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen," Miller wrote. "Delete it, Lizzie. Religious freedom in the United state applies to every religion. You have gone too far."
Miller's response immediately prompted criticism online, as people said he was not respecting Marbach's beliefs and religion.
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minn., told Miller it is "wrong to speak about religious freedom while simultaneously harassing people who freely express their beliefs," and saying no one should be scolded for exercising religious freedom.
- Japan’s Threat to International Religious Freedom
- Mixed Bag of Religious Freedom Around the World, Says Report
- Defeat of Issue 1 in Ohio Is a Win for Political and Reproductive Freedom
- ‘They Crucified Me’: Democratic Georgia State Lawmaker Announces She’s Flipping to GOP
- Denver Riggleman on the role of the Freedom Caucus in a GOP majority: When ‘disinformation becomes policy’
- Religious Persecution in Cuba is Getting Worse, and America Must Act
Christina Pushaw, a member of GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign team, also lashed out at Miller, saying it was “wrong” for Miller to ask someone to delete their post.
Later on Tuesday night, Miller apologized, saying he did not intend to convey that message.
Marbach posted a response on the same night saying she accepted Miller's apology "100%," while citing a passage from the bible.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics