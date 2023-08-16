GOP Lawmaker Aplogizes After Backlash for ‘Religious Freedom’ Post - The Messenger
Politics
GOP Lawmaker Aplogizes After Backlash for ‘Religious Freedom’ Post

Marbach responded, saying she accepts Miller's apology '100%'

Mariana Labbate
Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) leaves for a break during a House Republican Steering Committee meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, apologized on Tuesday after something he wrote on social media in response to a head of an Ohio anti-abortion group on Tuesday drew intense online criticism from both sides of the aisle.

In a response to a social media post from Ohio Right to Life head Lizzie Marbach that called for "faith in Jesus Christ alone," Miller said that the post was bigoted and called for her to "delete it" citing "Religious Freedom."

"This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen," Miller wrote. "Delete it, Lizzie. Religious freedom in the United state applies to every religion. You have gone too far."

Miller's response immediately prompted criticism online, as people said he was not respecting Marbach's beliefs and religion.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minn., told Miller it is "wrong to speak about religious freedom while simultaneously harassing people who freely express their beliefs," and saying no one should be scolded for exercising religious freedom.

Christina Pushaw, a member of GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign team, also lashed out at Miller, saying it was “wrong” for Miller to ask someone to delete their post.

Later on Tuesday night, Miller apologized, saying he did not intend to convey that message.

Marbach posted a response on the same night saying she accepted Miller's apology "100%," while citing a passage from the bible.

