GOP House Oversight Chair James Comer Says Jared Kushner Crossed the Line With Saudi Dealings

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "crossed a line" with his business dealing with the Saudis.
Comer was asked by CNN's Jake Tapper about comments made by Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie to another of the network's anchors, Kaitlan Collins. Christie compared Hunter Biden's business dealings abroad to Kushner's, calling them the "exact same thing."
The committee chair, after partly agreeing with Christie, highlighted that Kushner's dealings happened after Trump had left office.
"Still no excuse," Comer said. "But it happened after he left office and Jared Kushner actually has a legitimate business. This money from the Bidens happened while Joe Biden was vice president."
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland just appointed David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden business dealings.
