GOP Hopeful Ramaswamy: Trump Indictment a 'Bad Idea,' He 'Should be Held Accountable at The Ballot Box'
Politics
GOP Hopeful Ramaswamy: Trump Indictment a ‘Bad Idea,’ He ‘Should be Held Accountable at The Ballot Box’

Ramaswamy said indicting Trump would "set a disastrous national precedent"

Mariana Labbate
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday called another possible indictment of former President Donald Trump a "bad idea," on an interview with NewsNation.

"It's a bad idea for this country to make a pattern out of using police power to indict a lead political opponent in the middle of an election," the candidate said.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump announced on Tuesday he was the target of Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6 investigation, and that he expects to be indicted once again. When asked if Trump should be held accountable, Ramaswamy said it would set a "disastrous national precedent."

"I think he should be held accountable at the ballot box," Ramaswamy said. "Not at the behest of a federal administrative police state."

Ramaswamy's response is similar to what his fellow GOP candidate Ron DeSantis said on CNN on Tuesday.

"I don’t think it’ll be good for the country,” the Florida Governor said.

DeSantis also mentioned if "you don’t like somebody, try to beat him in the election.”

