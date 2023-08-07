GOP Hopeful Doug Burgum Refuses To Answer Trump Indictment Questions: ‘Leave It to the Pundits’
Burgum did say he believes Joe Biden won the 2020 election
GOP presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Sunday refused to address former President Donald Trump's indictments while making an appearance on ABC's "This Week."
"There's an entire industry built around commenting on President Trump, and I'll just leave it to the pundits," Burgum said when asked for comment.
The presidential candidate did say he believes President Joe Biden won the election, but claimed that there were irregularities "in terms of how the election went."
- North Dakota GOP Gov Doug Burgum Says Biden to Blame for Tuberville Military Promotion Hold Up: ‘Politics Over National Security’
- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Launches Presidential Campaign
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential Race
- Doug Burgum Announces He’s Qualified for First GOP Debate
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Offering $20 Gift Cards for $1 to Boost White House Bid
- North Dakota Governor Exploring Presidential Run
"Everybody's innocent until proven guilty," he concluded. "We should be talking about the energy, economy and national security."
Burgum also argued that he's "not a lawyer," and thus would not answer a "legal question."
The North Dakota governor announced earlier in July that he has officially qualified for the first GOP debate to happen later this month, and that he had 6% of support in New Hampshire, an early voting state in the Republican Primary.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics