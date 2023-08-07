GOP Hopeful Doug Burgum Refuses To Answer Trump Indictment Questions: ‘Leave It to the Pundits’

GOP presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Sunday refused to address former President Donald Trump's indictments while making an appearance on ABC's "This Week."

"There's an entire industry built around commenting on President Trump, and I'll just leave it to the pundits," Burgum said when asked for comment.

The presidential candidate did say he believes President Joe Biden won the election, but claimed that there were irregularities "in terms of how the election went."

Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Everybody's innocent until proven guilty," he concluded. "We should be talking about the energy, economy and national security."

Burgum also argued that he's "not a lawyer," and thus would not answer a "legal question."

The North Dakota governor announced earlier in July that he has officially qualified for the first GOP debate to happen later this month, and that he had 6% of support in New Hampshire, an early voting state in the Republican Primary.