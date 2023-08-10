GOP Hopeful Asa Hutchinson Says He Prefers Trump ‘Not Participate’ in Debate

GOP presidential hopeful and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said he would actually prefer if former President Donald Trump didn't attend the first Republican primary debate later this month.
Hutchinson, who says he has met the polling criteria but has not yet met the other qualifications to appear on the debate stage at the end of the month, told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday that he would prefer Trump wasn't on the debate stage because it will distract from the real issues at hand.
"I'm one of the minority, I assume Donald Trump not participate in the debate simply because we wanna talk about the issues and I think there's a lot of contrast between the Republican candidates, as it stands, and it'd be nice to be able to have that serious policy discussions," Hutchinson said.
He continued: "But, if he participates, it will be the focus and I'll be out there speaking the truth about he's not the right leader for our country."
Trump Says He Won't Sign RNC Loyalty Pledge Required for Debate
Asa Hutchinson Admits He 'Underestimated' Loyalty of Trump Supporters: 'Followed Him to the Ends of the Earth'
Asa Hutchinson Says Trump Would Get No Pardon From Him
DeSantis Signs RNC Loyalty Pledge Ahead of First Debate
Asa Hutchinson Says Constitution Doesn't Allow Trump to Pardon Himself—But He Might Try
Trump Is Considering Skipping the August GOP Debate for His Own Competing Event
Trump announced earlier this week that he will not sign the RNC loyalty pledge required to appear on the debate stage.
"I wouldn’t sign the pledge," Trump said during a Newsmax interview. "They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there there’s a problem."
Hutchinson criticized the RNC requirements calling them "burdensome for the candidates." When the committee announced the criteria earlier this year, Hutchinson challenged the loyalty pledge because he didn't not want to sign it if it meant potentially pledging support to Trump, of whom he is an avid critic.
Republican candidates Vivek Ramawamy, an entrepreneur, and Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, have both signed the pledge.
So far the candidates who have qualified to appear on the debate stage are, former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
