GOP Georgia State Lawmaker Calls for Investigation Into Fani Willis

Georgia state Republican Sen. Colton Moore is calling for an emergency special session to review the actions of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents," Moore wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Moore's special session request is in response to Fani's indictment charging former President Donald with more than a dozen felonies, including racketeering, related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating former president Donald Trump in 2021. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Moore's call quickly earned the support of fellow Trump supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"Great job Colton!" she wrote when sharing Moore's message calling for a potential impeachment of Willis. "There must be something done to stop Biden’s political henchmen like Fani Willis!!"

A special session would need majority support in the state Senate and House as well as from Gov. Brian Kemp, R, who has been pushing back on Trump's continued claims of election fraud against him within Florida.