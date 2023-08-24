GOP Georgia Gov. Kemp Blasts Trump for Skipping Debate - The Messenger
Politics.
GOP Georgia Gov. Kemp Blasts Trump for Skipping Debate

'If you’re as good as you say are, get your ass on there,' Kemp said of Trump

Mariana Labbate
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Donald Trump's decision to skip the first GOP presidential debate was a "big mistake."

"They are my loser tonight," Kemp said on the conservative podcast Ruthless on Wednesday.

Kemp compared Trump's approach to the one his home state NFL team, the Atlanta Falcons, took in the 2017 Super Bowl, when they blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots. Similarly, Kemp said Trump is getting "complacent" and going "into prevent defense."

“You try to start spinning all this stuff instead of just simply answering the tough questions like everybody else," Kemp said. "Because you know damn well there’s going to be some tough questions. If you’re as good as you say are, get your ass on there. Answer the questions. Fight it out.”

Georgia DAs Challenge Brian Kemp-Backed LAw
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) addresses his supporters at a watch party after winning re-election on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.Megan Varner/Getty Images

The two Republicans have been at odds since Kemp refused to go along with Trump's scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Trump unsuccessfully backed a GOP primary challenger to Kemp in the 2022 election.

Kemp also accused Trump of putting himself before the country by refusing to sign the party's loyalty pledge to support the eventual 2024 nominee.

