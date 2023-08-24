Trump’s Republican Rivals Can’t Dodge His Legal Trials on Debate Stage

Some 45 minutes into the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday, one of the candidates finally name-checked a legal drama that’s captivated much of the nation.

The candidate who raised the topic was ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, known as one of the sharpest critics of Donald Trump. But the topic on the outspoken politician’s mind wasn’t the quadruple-indicted former president.

It was Hunter Biden, the son of the current president.

“And in a Christie administration, he would go to jail for 10 years,” Christie said of Biden, the maximum penalty of the firearms offense with which the president’s son was charged.

Some five minutes later, ex-Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson finally touched the tripwire that his peers on the debate stage studiously avoided.

“It starts at the top with the respect for our justice system that a former president who's under indictment has undermined by attacking judges, by attacking prosecutors, by attacking the system and saying he's aggrieved,” Hutchinson said, responding to a question about crime.



‘Three-quarters of Americans don’t want a rematch'

Shortly after those remarks, Fox News host Bret Baier cautiously referred to the “elephant not in the room,” queuing up arguments about Trump’s criminal cases.

All of the candidates had vowed to support the Republican party's eventual 2024 nominee during the general election. That was a requirement in order to get onto the debate stage.

So Baier asked for a show of hands about how many of the nine candidates would really honor that commitment if Trump won the nomination after being convicted by a jury of his peers.

Except for Hutchinson, each of the candidates raised his or her hands — albeit at different speeds with a few looking in either direction to see who else was going first. Christie made an inscrutable hand gesture, but the former New Jersey governor vaguely disavowed it conveyed support for Trump.

“Someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct,” Christie said. “Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of the president of the United States.”

Then the dam broke.

For roughly 20 minutes, Trump's rivals took turns laying down their markers about where they stood on the front-runner's criminal cases. Business executive Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to pardon Trump on Day One, daring former President Mike Pence to do the same. Pence hedged.

"When I'm president of the United States I'll give fair consideration to any pardon request," Trump's former VP replied.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina stood up for Pence — and for Trump.

On the ex-VP's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, Scott said: "He did the right thing." But Scott leveled tougher criticism at prosecutors than Trump on the election-related criminal cases, which he described as the "weaponization" of government.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who later served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, called for change.

“Three-quarters of Americans don’t want a rematch between Trump and Biden,” said Haley, the only woman on the debate stage and, at age 51, a candidate who has often spoken bluntly about electing a younger president than the 80-year old incumbent and his 77-year old predecessor.

Trump had pre-recorded counterprogramming for such moments.

Exactly five minutes before the debate’s official start time, ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to steal the thunder of his former network, releasing his full interview with Trump on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a friendly conversation, the 45th president explained why he snubbed the event.

“Do I sit there for an hour — or two hours or whatever it's going to be — and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for President?” Trump asked Carlson.

‘Morally disqualified’

Back on the debate stage, Hutchinson raised a reason some legal scholars contend that the U.S. Constitution forbids Trump from running again for the White House: the 14th Amendment's disqualification clause, which bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States from running from office.

“Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump was morally disqualified from being president again, as a result of what happened on Jan. 6,” Hutchinson said. “More people are understanding the importance of that — including conservative legal scholars — who say he may be disqualified under the 14th Amendment from being president again, as a result of the insurrection.”

Ratified in the Reconstruction era, the 14th Amendment was designed to prevent unreformed Confederates from re-entering public life. It has been used successfully against a convicted Jan. 6 rioter and Trump loyalist in New Mexico, and some legal analysts interpret the clause to be self-executing, empowering secretaries of state to bar Trump from the ballot in key battlegrounds.

“So, obviously, I'm not going to support somebody who's been convicted of a serious felony, or who has this is disqualified under our Constitution,” Hutchinson added.

Even shadowed by criminal indictments in four courts, Trump enjoys more than a 20-point lead over his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — and his polling dwarfs most of the other candidates by even more.

Given the reaction from the debate-watching crowd in Milwaukee, it’s easy to see why most of Trump’s would-be rivals were inclined to tread lightly: When the debate began, most of the candidates received enthusiastic or polite applause, except for Christie, who positioned himself as Trump’s sharpest critic on the stage. Trump tore into him on Carlson’s show just as the debate heated up.

“He's like a savage maniac,” Trump said of Christie. “He's like a lunatic and that's all he talks about. His poll numbers are very, very low.”

Hutchinson, who called for Trump to drop out of the race, received a similar treatment. “He's weak and pathetic,” Trump said of Hutchinson.

Trump's criminal cases will continue, and keep dominating headlines, whether or not the candidates want to talk about them. Major events in two of them, related to the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, are imminent.

On Thursday, Trump plans to surrender to face his racketeering charges in Georgia, and his lawyers will face off against Special Counsel Jack Smith's legal team in federal court on Monday as the judge considers a proposal to begin the former president's Washington, D.C. trial as soon as Jan. 2, 2024.