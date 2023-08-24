GOP Debate Audience Boos Christie and Hutchinson During Introductions

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
As each candidate was introduced Wednesday night at the first Republican presidential debate, two candidates — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — were greeted with noticeable boos.
That stands in sharp contrast to the massive applause that greeted big names like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
Both Christie and Hutchinson have sharply criticized former President Donald Trump, the current GOP frontrunner who is now facing a historic four indictments as he seeks the White House again in 2024.
Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site
Read More
- Asa Hutchinson Booed During Turning Point USA Speech
- ‘No! No! No!’: Whoopi Goldberg Admonishes ‘View’ Crowd Booing GOP Guest During Gun Debate
- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Debate
- Sparks Fly on Trump, Abortion and Ukraine in Lively First GOP Debate
- GOP Hopeful Asa Hutchinson Says He Prefers Trump ‘Not Participate’ in Debate
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics