GOP Debate Audience Boos Christie and Hutchinson During Introductions

Both candidates have criticized GOP frontrunner Donald Trump

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) are introduced during the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Scott Olson/Getty Images

As each candidate was introduced Wednesday night at the first Republican presidential debate, two candidates — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — were greeted with noticeable boos.

That stands in sharp contrast to the massive applause that greeted big names like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Both Christie and Hutchinson have sharply criticized former President Donald Trump, the current GOP frontrunner who is now facing a historic four indictments as he seeks the White House again in 2024.

