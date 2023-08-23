Sparks Fly on Trump, Abortion and Ukraine in Lively First GOP Debate

The live blog of tonight's GOP debate from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum has concluded.

11:03 p.m. EDT: Christie at GOP Debate: “I Get the UFO Question?”

With just under 10 minutes left in the first Republican presidential debate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was lobbed a question he did not want. After asked by moderator Martha MacCallum about unidentified flying objects, an exasperated Christie jokingly responded, “I get the U.F.O. question?”

Christie then responded, “The job of a president of the United States is to level with the American people about everything.”



He then quickly pivoted to attacking teacher's unions, quipping they are a bigger threat than UFOs.



The debate question on UFOs came amid rising interest in potential sightings, including among members of Congress. Earlier this week a bipartisan trio of lawmakers called for a congressional select committee to explore any evidence for unidentified aerial phenomena, the preferred federal nomenclature for UFOs. (Read the full story.)

-Aneeta Mathur-Ashton

10:52 p.m. EDT: Christie, Ramaswamy Spar Over Trump Indictments

Fox News moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier asked the 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls to raise their hand if they would still support former President Donald Trump if he is convicted in a court of law.

While candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Doug Burgum raised their hands to support Trump if he is elected as the Republican nominee and after looking around, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence joined in raising their hands. Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson did not.

"Here's the bottom line. Someone's got to stop normalizing this conduct Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong. The conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States," Christie said prompting boos from the crowd.

"This is the great thing about this country. booing is allowed, but it doesn't change the truth. It doesn't change," Christie continued.

Ramaswamy fired back at the New Jersey governor, emphasizing his belief that Trump was "the best president of the 21st century."

"Christie, honest to God, your claim that Donald Trump is motivated by vengeance and grievance would be a lot more critical," Ramaswamy slammed Christie. "If your campaign were not based on vengeance and grievance against Donald Trump without an iota of vision for this country, they could just change the channel to MSNBC right now. But I'm not running for president of MSNBC. I am running for President of the United States. We're skating on thin ice and we cannot set a precedent where the party of power uses police force to indict its political opponents. It is wrong."

Christie praised former Vice President Pence for his decision to ignore trump's requests to block the certification of the 2020 election. (Read the full story.)

- Kayla Gallagher

10:49 p.m. EDT: Trump Says Death of ISIS Leader Was ‘Bigger’ Than Killing of 9/11 Mastermind Osama bin Laden

Former President Donald Trump bragged that his administration's raid that ended in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, was "bigger" than the killing of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on America.

"We killed many using the CIA, very bad actors," Trump said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You look at al-Baghdadi, bigger than Osama bin Laden ... al-Baghdadi did ISIS."

Al-Baghdadi killed himself and two children by detonating a suicide vest in October 2019 during a U.S. raid in Syria.

Former President Barack Obama oversaw the killing of bin Laden in 2011. He was taken out during a U.S. special forces operation at a compound in Pakistan. (Read the full story.)

- Stephen Neukam

10:38 p.m. EDT: Biden snark, part 2

- Adam Willner

10:32 p.m. EDT: Nikki Haley Attacks Vivek Ramaswamy on Ukraine: ‘You Are Choosing a Murderer’

Nikki Haley KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Nikki Haley had her strongest moment of the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday when she attacked Vivek Ramaswamy over his promise to revoke funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Haley, who has serious foreign policy experience as a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, ripped into Ramaswamy for his isolationist foreign policy views.

"He wants to stop funding for Israel. He wants to stop funding for Ukraine," Haley said. "You are choosing a murderer" over a democratic government.

Haley was referring to the news Wednesday that the plane carrying Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash weeks after leading an armed rebellion against the Russian government earlier this year.

"A win for Russia is a win for China," Haley said, pointing to Ramaswamy. (Read the full story.)

- Martin Kady

10:26 p.m. EDT: Divided attention?

- Bill Nichols

10:22 p.m. EDT: Pence embraces his role on Jan. 6

Mike Pence KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The “American people deserve to know” what happened on Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence said on the debate stage after pressing his rivals to answer whether he did the right thing in the wake of the 2020 election. DeSantis acknowledged to moderators that he was avoiding the Jan. 6 question, but the Florida governor said Pence “did his duty and “I got no beef with him” after he was pushed to respond.

“I chose the Constitution,” Pence said, ending the Jan. 6 segment of the debate. The former vice president said that his refusal to help Trump allegedly try to overturn the 2020 election will ensure that no future presidential administration can try to do so.

“Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024,” Pence said.

-Stephanie Murray

10:18 p.m. EDT: DeSantis Super PAC Hits Ramaswamy on Climate Change Reversal

After Vivek Ramaswamy claimed at the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday that “climate change is a hoax,” the Ron DeSantis-aligned super PAC Never Back Down tweeted an earlier video clip of the Ramaswamy saying that “climate change is also real.”

During that earlier clip Ramaswamy added that he’s “not denying the underlying reality that global surface temperatures are going up, and in part do to human activity.”

On Wednesday in Milwaukee, though, Ramaswamy said that “the reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change.”



The questions on climate change at the debate come as the island of Maui in Hawaii struggles in the aftermath of deadly wildfires that scientists have said were made more likely by climate change. (Read the whole story.)

- Khaya Himmelman

10:15 p.m. EDT: Sen. Tim Scott: Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6

Tim Scott Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott said he believed former Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6 by certifying Joe Biden as president and refusing to subvert the election like he was asked to do.

Mentioning the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, the South Carolina GOP senator said if elected president, he will fire Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“Because we need Lady Justice to wear a blindfold," Scott said. "Without that, no one has confidence in our justice system.” (Read the whole story.)

- Aneeta Muthur-Ashton

10:11 p.m. EDT: Trump Praises Gavin Newsom as ‘Nice Looking Guy’ Who ‘Speaks Well’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom fined a school district for rejecting a textbook that referred to gay rights leader Harvey Milk. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump complimented Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom wondering aloud which Democrats may run for president if President Joe Biden were to not seek reelection.

"He's a nice looking guy, he speaks well," Trump said of Newsom in an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday night. "I always got along well with him, believe it or not."

Newsom is seen as having a rising figure in the Democratic party, and speculation has circled that he is eyeing a White House bid in the future. But despite the praise for Newsom's looks, Trump said he had a bad record.

"He's got a big load on his shoulders, because you look at California and what's happened," Trump said, blasting crime rates in cities in the state.

Trump sat out the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee Wednesday, citing polling that shows he leads the pack by double digits. (Read the full story.)

- Stephen Neukam

10:07 p.m. EDT: DeSantis Slams George Soros for ‘Funding these Radical Left Wing District Attorneys’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is the only guy who has "every done anything" to combat crime in America in remarks at the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday.

When asked how to stop crime in the country, the governor touted the Sunshine State's "50-year-low" in crime rates that he has promoted throughout his time as governor and campaigning for president.

"These hollowed out cities, this is a symptom of America's decline. And one of the biggest reasons is because you have George Soros funding these radical left wing district attorneys, they get into office and they say they're not gonna prosecute crimes," DeSantis said of the liberal billionaire and his scholarship program.

DeSantis said when he had district attorneys in Florida who were "elected with Soros funding" he removed them from their posts.

"As President, we are going to go after all of these people because they are hurting the quality of life and they are victimizing innocent people in every corner of this country. And it will stop when I get into office," the governor concluded. (Read the full story.)

- Kayla Gallagher

10:05 p.m. EDT: Tucker Carlson On Trump Attackers: ‘Don’t They Have to Kill You Now?’

Tucker Carlson suggested that the political enemies of former President Donald Trump may try to kill him, arguing all their other methods of attack have not worked.

"Trying to put you in prison for the rest of your life, that's not working, so like, don't they have to kill you now?" Carlson asked the former president in their sit down on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They can indict you 20 times, you're not going to lose the Republican primary because of that."

"Bullshit, it's all bullshit," Trump said of his mounting legal troubles. (Read the full story.)

- Stephen Neukam

10:03 p.m. EDT: Ron DeSantis Dodges Debate Question About Federal Abortion Ban

Asked about whether he would support a federal ban on abortion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dodged the question at the first Republican debate.



DeSantis, who has cited the passage of a six-week abortion ban in Florida as one of his signature accomplishments, said that “we are better than what the Democrats are selling,” he said. “We are not going to allow abortions all the way up to birth and we will hold then accountable for their extremism.”

But when co-moderator Bret Baier asked if he would sign a six-week ban federally, DeSantis simply said “I’m going to stand on the side of life.”

“I will support the cause of life as governor and as president.” (Read the full story.)

- Khaya Himmelman

9:56 p.m. EDT: Google Trend Searches for Vivek Ramaswamy Top Those for Donald Trump During GOP Debate

Google trend searches for biotech entrepreneur and presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy surged past former president Donald Trump during the night of the Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

Trump, who qualified for the debate, but decided to host his own counter-programming event on X, formerly known as Twitter with Tucker Carlson, trailed behind the political newcomer in Google searches.

Ramaswamy has made a recent rise in popularity and interest among potential voters over the last month. In July and August, Google Trends data showed Ramaswamy's search interest rise rapidly. (Read the full story.)

- Kayla Gallagher

9:53 p.m. EDT: Pence, Ramaswamy Hammer Each Other on Age, Experience in First GOP Debate Battle

Former pharmaceutical CEO Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence smashed each other onstage over age and experience in the first battle of the Republican debate in Milwaukee.

Ramaswamy hit Pence for his lengthy record in politics, saying he’s not a “professional politician” like Pence is. Ramaswamy, who has been surging in the polls with a populist message and quick attacks, attacked “professional politicians and super PAC puppets following slogans.”

Pence, who was Donald Trump’s second-in-command for four years, hit back with a measured yet cutting answer.

“Now it's not the time for on-the-job training, we don't need to bring in a rookie,” Pence hit back.

Ramaswamy, who at 38 years old is the only millennial in the race, attacked Pence as a “professional politician” who had sunk the country into a spending crisis with stale answers.

Pence, who turned 64 in June, said that a president has to have experience for all the crises which come across the president’s desk.

“I’m not sure I understand Mike Pence’s comment,” Ramaswamy said. (Read the full story.)

-Tom LoBianco

9:48 p.m. EDT: Trump on Epstein being murdered: ‘A case could be made’

Former President Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson flirted with the idea that Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced billionaire sex offender, killed himself in jail in 2019, lending credence to a conspiracy theory that he was murdered.

"Oh sure, it's possible," Trump said when Carlson asked him whether he thinks Epstein may have been killed. "I think he probably committed suicide... but a lot of people think that he was killed."

Epstein, who was former pals with Trump, was found dead in his New York jail cell as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges. The official cause of his death was suicide, but conspiratorial questioned have swirled given his close connection to many powerful politicians and celebrities, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

"He knew a lot on a lot of people," Trump said.

Carlson, whose interview with Trump was released Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, contended that "he was killed." (Read the full story.)

- Stephen Neukam

9:46 p.m. EDT: Biden weighs in on the GOP climate change exchange

9:43 p.m. EDT: Christie’s Debate Zinger Against Ramaswamy: ‘He Sounds Like Chat GPT’

Chris Christie may be at the bottom of polls but he showed up to the first GOP presidential debate with a killer one-liner for surging GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy.

Responding to Ramaswamy's claim that he will gut the "federal administrative state" and create a "revolution," Christie dismissed the 38-year-old entrepreneur as an inexperienced youngster.

“I’ve had enough already of a guy who sounds like chat gpt," Christie said to roars from the audience. "The last guy who stood on a stage and described himself as a skinny guy with a funny name was Barack Obama … I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur."

Ramaswamy, who has turned into one of the hotter undercard candidates, has been taking heat early on in the Republican debate. Earlier in the evening former Vice President Mike Pence dismissed him as well, saying "now is not the time for on the job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie." (Read the whole story.)

- Martin Kady

9:40 p.m. EDT: Tucker Carlson Calls Former Fox News Host Chris Wallace a ‘Bitchy Little Man’

Tucker Carlson interviewing former President Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson/Twitter

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday said Chris Wallace, his former colleague at Fox News, is a "bitchy little man" in an interview with former President Donald Trump.

"Not a friend," Carlson said of Wallace, who left Fox News for CNN in January 2022. "Bitchy little man."

"He's a little fussy man," Carlson said, laughing with the former president who skipped Wednesday night's debate and, instead, chose to do a one-on-one interview with Carlson on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. (Read the full story.)

- Stephen Neukam

9:35 p.m. EDT: Pence and Ramaswamy Tangle Early In GOP Debate: ‘I’ve Got News for You, Vivek’

Former Vice President Mike Pence and GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into the first heated exchange of the night.

Responding to Ramaswamy, Pence said, “I’ve got news for you Vivek, a president has to confront every crisis.”

Ramaswamy quickly responded, saying the answer is to “unlock American energy.”

“Drill, frack, unleash American potential. The only war I will declare as president is a war on the federal administrative state.”

Responding quickly, Pence quipped, “Let me explain it slowly to you," meaning Ramaswamy. "Now is not the time for on the job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie." The answer was promptly booed. (Read the full story.)

- Aneeta Mathur-Ashton

9:30 p.m. EDT: GOP Debate Audience Boos Christie and Hutchinson During Introductions

Asa Hutchinson KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

As each candidate was introduced Wednesday night at the first Republican presidential debate, two candidates — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — were greeted with noticeable boos.



That stands in sharp contrast to the massive applause that greeted big names like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.



Both Christie and Hutchinson have sharply criticized former President Donald Trump, the current GOP frontrunner who is now facing a historic four indictments as he seeks the White House again in 2024.

- Aneeta Mathur-Ashton

9:25 p.m. EDT: Vivek Ramaswamy Says People Should Vote for Him Because He is an 'Outsider'

2024 GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy made his debut on the Republican debate stage Wednesday night where he said voters should case a ballot for him because he is an "outsider."

Ramaswamy gave voters an introduction to himself promoting excessive cheers from the over 4,000 people in attendance at the Republican debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Wednesday night.

"Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name and what the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?" Ramaswamy said responding to a moderator question about why people should vote for him. "I'll tell you I'm not a politician. But you're right about that. I'm an entrepreneur."

He continued: "My parents came to this country with no money 40 years ago. I have gone on to found multibillion dollar companies. I didn't well marry my wife are poor by raising our two sons following our faith in God."

Ramaswamy suggested that he is worried the "American dream" could fade away if there isn't new blood in politics.

"That is the American dream. And I am genuinely worried that American dream will not exist for our two sons and their generation unless we do something about it. And I do think but it's going to take an outsider because for a long time we have professional politicians in the Republican Party who have been running from something. Now is our moment to start running to something to our vision of what it means to be an American," Ramaswamy concluded.

The political newcomer is the youngest candidate in the crowded GOP field. (Read the whole story.)

- Kayla Gallagher

9:23 p.m. EDT: Trump Singles Out GOP Candidates Who Shouldn’t be on Debate Stage

Former President Donald Trump called out two low-polling Republican rivals, telling former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he skipped Wednesday’s presidential debate because he’s leading by so much in the polls.

“Some of them are at 1 and 0 and 2 [percent in the polls],” Trump told Carlson on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “And I’m saying do I sit there for an hour, two hours — whatever it’s going to be — and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president? Should I be doing that? And a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me, frankly.”

Trump said Fox News, which is hosting the debate, was supportive of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “like crazy,” but “now they’ve given up on him. He’s a lost cause.”

Asked specifically about which candidates shouldn’t be on stage at Wednesday’s debate, Trump singled out former Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Chris Christie of New Jersey.

“I don’t want to really use names, but it wouldn’t matter too much,” Trump began. “A guy like — I call him Ada — Hutchinson. It’s Asa, but I call him Ada.”

Trump panned Hutchinson as “weak and pathetic” and mocked Christie over his low approval ratings when he left the governor’s office in New Jersey. Christie, who Trump claimed was never given a post in his administration because he never trusted him, has staked his campaign on attacking Trump.

“He runs solely on the basis of, ‘Oh, let’s get Trump,’” he said. “He’s like a savage maniac. He’s like a lunatic, and that’s all he talks about. His poll numbers are very, very low.”

- Nolan D. McCaskill

9:14 p.m. EDT: Haley takes first shot at Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley took the first direct hit at former president Donald Trump in Wednesday's debate, hitting Trump for his administration's "8 trillion deficit." Said Haley: "Our kids will never forgive us."

- Bill Nichols

9:03 p.m EDT: Biden Campaign Airs Ad on Fox News Ahead of Debate

President Joe Biden’s campaign took its message to an unlikely place Wednesday night: Fox News.

Ahead of the first Republican primary debate, the Biden campaign aired a 60-second ad on the network, touting the administration’s efforts to rebuild the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are some who say America is failing, not Joe Biden,” the ad’s narrator says. "He believes our best days are ahead because he believes in the American people."

The Biden campaign spent $250,000 to run the ad, CNN reported. The campaign also recently launched its third major ad buy of the 2024 election cycle, planning to spend $25 million over a 16-week period in several key battleground states. (Read the full story.)

- Adam Wollner

8:53 p.m. EDT : A Home-State Advantage for Christie? Like the Candidate, Debate Moderators MacCallum and Baier Are From "Joisey"

Fox debate moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have a lot in common — at least on paper.

Both MacCallum and Christie are about the same age — MacCallum is 59, Christie is 61. Baier is younger, at 53. MacCallum and Christie grew up about 17 miles from one another in New Jersey: MacCallum in Wycoff, Christie in Livingston. Baier was raised further south, in Rumson. All three are Catholics. MacCallum has three children, Baier has two, Christie has four.

But whether that all means MacCullum and Baier will cut Christie any slack remains to be seen. (Read the full story.)

–Ciro Scotti

8:35 p.m. EDT: How to watch the GOP debate live

How do I watch the first Republican Primary debate?

The debate will air live beginning at 9/8c on Fox News Channel. It will also be available to stream on FoxNews.com and Fox Nation as well as Rumble's website and app.

Fox News will also bookend the debate with special coverage, including debate-focused editions of Jesse Watters Primetime at 8/7c, Hannity at 11/10c and Fox News @ Night at midnight Eastern time.

Elsewhere, CNN will begin its coverage at 11/10c with The Republican Presidential Debate: Post Debate Analysis, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Dana Bash.

MSNBC will also feature a live special at 11/10c called Decision 2024: GOP Debate Analysis, led by Rachel Maddow and featuring commentary by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joey Reid, Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner. Coverage will continue at the midnight hour, led by former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Who is moderating the first debate?

The first debate will be moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Baier currently hosts the weeknight show Special Report with Bret Baierand serves as chief political anchor for the network. MacCallum anchors the weekday show The Story With Martha MacCallum.

When is the next Republican national debate?

The second RNC debate will take place on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The second debate will air on Fox Business, Univision and Rumble.

- Amanda Bell

8:20 p.m. EDT: Uninvited co-complainers bash RNC

Larry Elder speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidates Perry Johnson and Larry Elder were furious that they did not meet the qualifications to appear on stage at the first GOP debate. They were happy to take it out on the Republican National Committee.

Johnson called on RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign, notably including her maiden name of “Romney” in his social media post. “I am obviously disgusted with how the debate process has been corrupted, but I am far more concerned about Joe Biden and the Democrats staying in power and continuing to destroy our country which is why I am calling for Ronna Romney McDaniel’s immediate resignation as RNC Chair,” Johnson wrote.

Elder took it a step further, announcing on Wednesday that he intends to file a Federal Election Commission complaint against the RNC for keeping him off the debate stage. Elder is also weighing a lawsuit against the committee, but said in a press release that his “legal advisers believe that an FEC complaint would have more teeth.” (Read the full story.)

- Stephanie Murray

8:15 p.m. EDT: DeSantis looks to maintain standing on debate night

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s team says he’s in good shape in the 2024 race heading into the first Republican debate, and his team wants to keep it that way.

“A lot of these other guys have a lot more to lose than we do,” a Republican close to the Florida governor told The Messenger Wednesday, shortly before he took the stage.

DeSantis’s campaign, which has been hovering in second place for most of the race, said they believe surging candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a former biopharmaceutical CEO, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina have more to lose tonight.

“We’ve taken the worst earned media week of anyone, and Trump is still obsessed with us because it’s a two-man race,” the Republican said. (Read the full story.)

- Tom LoBianco

8:05 p.m. EDT: ‘SEE SOMETHING / SAY SOMETHING!!!’: GOP debate security told to keep Trump spokesmen out

A security flyer at the Republican debate in Milwaukee includes warnings to bar Donald Trump associates Jason Miller and Justin Caporale, anyone associated with Larry Elder's campaign and anyone holding a purported Vivek Ramaswamy campaign credential. Stephanie Murray/The Messenger

Security guards at the first Republican presidential debate were advised not to allow former President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesmen into the media entrance at Fiserv Forum this week, according to a paper viewed by The Messenger.

“SEE SOMETHING / SAY SOMETHING!!! NOT APPROVED FOR ENTRY // NOT VALID CREDENTIAL (PLAZA or ARENA),” the paper read. The text was accompanied by photos of Trump spokesmen Jason Miller, Danny Tiso and Justin Caparole.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether security was enforcing the warning on the paper because the Trump team made it inside Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. The Trump campaign was not allowed inside the debate space for candidate walk-throughs on Tuesday, however.

A security worker at Fiserv Forum confirmed to The Messenger that the paper was real and belonged to them before taking it away. Fox News said in a statement: “This paper was designed and printed by the Fiserv Forum security team as a guide for candidate walk throughs that took place yesterday. FOX News Media was not involved with the production of the document and did not sanction any of the language used.”

Trump advisers weren't so sure. “Fox News’ ‘Never Trump’ bias against President Trump apparently now extends to his supporters as well. It’s tacky, it’s petty, and it explains why their ratings are in the toilet. Watch President Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Twitter tonight at 8:55pm ET!” Miller said in a text message, promoting Trump’s debate counter programming — and adding that he sent the text from inside the debate hall.

Trump is boycotting the GOP debate but he has flooded Milwaukee with campaign surrogates in his absence. The former president has also pushed for his boosters to go into the spin room after the debate, where campaign boosters push a candidate’s message to the press. Some rival Republican campaigns discussed lobbying Fox and the Republican National Committee to keep Trump surrogates out of the room because he is not attending the event himself.

Security was also advised not to allow those with Vivek Ramaswamy campaign credentials or Larry Elder campaign credentials to enter the building, according to the paper. Ramaswamy will appear on stage at the debate, while Elder did not qualify. (Read the full story.)

– Stephanie Murray

8:00 p.m. EDT: Donald Trump takes aim at Fox News

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump – who is sitting out tonight’s debate – attacked its sponsor Fox News in a post on Truth Social.



“I AM LEADING BIDEN IN ALMOST ALL POLLS! LEADING REPUBLICANS BY 50 POINTS. FOX NEWS REFUSES TO POST OR DISCUSS. BRIT HUME, WORKING WITH RINO BRET BAIER, IS DELUSIONAL!!!” Trump wrote, referring to two Fox anchors. Baier is co-moderating the debate Wednesday.

The former president is indeed leading the Republican field by a large margin, but his potential match-up against Biden is much closer. The latest Real Clear Politics average of polls pitting Biden against Trump show the Democrat with a slight edge.

– Lauren Morello

7:45 p.m. EDT: Even without Trump, the GOP debate is a party scene

Supporters of former president Donald Trump hold signs outside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 23, 2023. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Country music. MAGA Hats. Pizza and tamale food trucks. And popular podcasters drinking bourbon during a live broadcast.

The scene outside of the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee has the vibe of a party convention. Even without Donald Trump coming to the debate tonight, the GOP faithful are here in force drinking, eating, celebrating and touting their candidates.

Taking center stage right outside the arena is the crew of the popular conservative Ruthless Podcast – Josh Holmes, John Ashbrook, Michael Duncan and Comfortably Smug – broadcasting live with a variety of Republican luminaries. Known as the bad boys of podcasting, the Ruthless hosts are enjoying a bottle of bourbon on stage, while doling out their usual schtick of liberal bashing and sports-tinged commentary.

A few yards away a country music act, Alexis Wilkins, jammed out one of her favorite patriotic anthems “Take Your Country Back.” There’s no shortage of “Make America Great Again” hats and t-shirts, especially among a younger crowd of pro-Trump activists around the arena.

Despite the searing 100 degree heat this afternoon in Milwaukee, Republican officials like Ronna McDaniel and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., have been mingling with debate attendees and supporters streaming into the arena.

After hours of pre-gaming outside the arena, the action gets started at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox News, when the candidates walk on stage and the knives come out . (Read the full story.)

– Martin Kady

7:30 p.m.: How Trump’s legal issues will play tonight

Get ready for more American political history to be made Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

For the first time ever, the frontrunner for a major party's presidential nomination is under criminal indictment — and his eight leading Republican rivals are almost assured of being asked to talk about it during their first debate of this primary cycle.

Among the storylines to watch out for: former federal prosecutor Chris Christie continuing his attack on Trump, who he’s previously called a “one-man crime wave,” and Trump’s former running mate and vice president, Mike Pence, walking a tightrope. Pence has variously defended Trump and served as a central witness against him.



Several candidates appearing tonight, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, have also attacked prosecutors involved in the cases against Trump. (Read the full story.)

– Adam Klasfeld and Steve Reilly

President Joe Biden's campaign is showing billboards attacking Republicans on abortion around the site of the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 23, 2023. Tom LoBianco/The Messenger

7:15 p.m. EDT: Democrats attack GOP field as ‘MAGA extremists’

Democrats have a clear counterattack ahead of the Republican debate Wednesday night: "MAGA extremism" has taken over the GOP and every candidate on the debate stage is out of touch with mainstream American voters.

Democrats are also laser focused on debate host Wisconsin as a critical swing state in the 2024 elections, touting the fact that Democrats have won 15 out of the past 18 statewide elections in the Badger State. That includes the 2020 presidential election, the governor's race and statewide judicial races.

"In Wisconsin, MAGA extremism falls flat," Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said at an afternoon press conference here atop the Hyatt Regency overlooking the city. "The election is a choice between MAGA extremism and common sense." (Read the full story.)

President Joe Biden’s campaign also attacked Donald Trump’s planned “softball ‘interview’” Wednesday with former Fox host Tucker Carlson, which will air at the same time as the debate on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Donald Trump will again make clear that he’s running on the same extreme and deeply unpopular MAGA agenda the American people have rejected time and time again,” said Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz. “Instead of explaining his broken promises to Wisconsin and the 13,000 Foxconn manufacturing jobs that never were, we’ll likely hear him double down on his most out-of-touch positions, including his support for wild, debunked conspiracy theories and a national abortion ban. “

Meanwhile, Biden has said he plans to watch at least some of the GOP debate from Lake Tahoe, where he’s vacationing with family, according to a White House pool report.

– Martin Kady and Dan Merica

7:00 p.m. EDT: How many people will be watching?

More than half of Republicans plan on tuning into the first GOP primary debate, according to a new poll.

A recent survey by The Economist/YouGov found 58% of Republican respondents definitely or probably will be on tuning into Fox News for tonight's Milwaukee debate.

The data was collected before Donald Trump confirmed he would not be attending, citing his wide lead in polls against his 2024 competitors. The former president teased for weeks though that he would likely be skipping out on the event. (Read the full story.)



– Zachary Leeman

6:45 p.m. EDT: Expect a night of political theater – and some flat-out weirdness – if history is a guide

From hand-measuring to name-calling, the Republican debates of the 2016 campaign – the last time a large GOP primary field vied for the nomination – produced plenty of viral clips and unforgettable quotes from the candidates.

The February 2016 debate in New Hampshire got off on the wrong foot — literally — when the Republican primary candidates came out in the wrong order. Waiting in the wings, Dr. Ben Carson apparently didn’t hear his name being called. The candidate pile-up continued from there.



In another memorable instance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Trump sparred about the size of Trump’s hands. “He hit my hands. Nobody has ever hit my hands,” Trump said on the debate stage. “He referred to my hands, if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem.” (Read the full story.)

– Stephanie Murray



6:30 p.m. EDT: A basketball injury can’t keep Doug Burgum from the debate stage

Nine candidates qualified for tonight’s debate – but only eight have promised to attend, and for much of Wednesday it seemed like that number might drop to seven.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum suffered a high-grade tear of his Achilles tendon last night playing basketball. The governor’s campaign said Wednesday morning that he planned to attend the candidates’ debate walk-through this afternoon and then make a decision about whether to participate – and now Burgum has tweeted that he’ll be on stage. (Read the full story.)

– Mariana Labbate

Reporters and other journalists covering the first GOP presidential debate working out of a media room at the Fiserv Center in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 23. Tom LoBianco/The Messenger

6:15 p.m. EDT: Four things to watch

Here’s four key things The Messenger politics team on the ground in Milwaukee will be watching as the debate unfolds.

How does each candidate talk about Trump since he’s not here? It’s a delicate balance for several of them. They have to respect the Trump-loving GOP base, but they also have to explain why they should replace the ex-president on the ballot. For Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Doug Burgum, this will be a tightrope. For former vice president Mike Pence, he has a clear rhetorical path — talk about how Trump was wrong on Jan. 6 and how he (Pence) upheld the constitution. And for Chris Christie, it’s going to be bombs away on Trump.

It’s a delicate balance for several of them. They have to respect the Trump-loving GOP base, but they also have to explain why they should replace the ex-president on the ballot. For Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Doug Burgum, this will be a tightrope. For former vice president Mike Pence, he has a clear rhetorical path — talk about how Trump was wrong on Jan. 6 and how he (Pence) upheld the constitution. And for Chris Christie, it’s going to be bombs away on Trump. Is it gang up on Ron DeSantis time for the GOP field? The Florida governor has lingered in second place for some time, but continues to lose ground. Is it his likability? His policies? The rest of the field on stage will certainly let DeSantis know.

The Florida governor has lingered in second place for some time, but continues to lose ground. Is it his likability? His policies? The rest of the field on stage will certainly let DeSantis know. Vivek Ramaswamy’s coming out party is tonight . While political junkies have gotten to know him a bit in recent months, most of the country has no idea who he is. The 38 year old entrepreneur is sharp, fast talking and sounds energetic — a different flavor compared to the politically established rest of the field. But he’s also dabbled in libertarian fringe policies and his comments on 9/11 conspiracy theories could come under fire. Some of the candidates seem hankering to take Ramaswamy down a notch.

. While political junkies have gotten to know him a bit in recent months, most of the country has no idea who he is. The 38 year old entrepreneur is sharp, fast talking and sounds energetic — a different flavor compared to the politically established rest of the field. But he’s also dabbled in libertarian fringe policies and his comments on 9/11 conspiracy theories could come under fire. Some of the candidates seem hankering to take Ramaswamy down a notch. Trump isn’t here but is everywhere. The streets of downtown Milwaukee have more “Make America Great Again” hats and posters than anything representing any other candidate here. They have signs trolling DeSantis, and a small army of Trump supporters were circling the arena this afternoon. Trump surrogates like Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump Jr. promise to make appearances in the media spin room tonight to make their case.



– Martin Kady.

6:00 p.m. EDT: And so, the 2024 election really begins

The 2024 presidential race begins in earnest tonight as the GOP candidates go head-to-head for the first primary debate of the election cycle. The Messenger’s politics team is on the ground at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee ahead of the big event and we'll hope you'll join us for the fun.



The stakes are high for the eight White House hopefuls who qualified for the debate. No candidate has come close to erasing frontrunner and former President Donald Trump’s significant lead in the polls — despite Trump being indicted four times this year.

Trump is embracing his de facto incumbent role and skipping the debate, but his presence is looming large over the city. Trump supporters — and campaign surrogates — are stationed outside the arena and in a neighboring hotel. The former president’s campaign is trying to make the case that he’s so far ahead in the primary that the Milwaukee debate is actually an audition for his vice presidential pick. Candidates on stage tonight will have to explain why they’re better suited for the job.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needs a shot of adrenaline for his campaign that’s been stuck in second place, while first-time candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will stand at nearly center stage to introduce himself to voters, after rising in the polls. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will be the only woman on stage, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will no doubt be the biggest Trump detractor, as the rest of the ex-president’s rivals take pains to avoid alienating his voter base.

And while there was real doubt throughout the afternoon whether Doug Burgum would be on the stage at all, the North Dakota governor announced late today that a torn Achilles tendon was not going to keep him sidelined. Burgum suffered the injury Tuesday night playing basketball.

– Stephanie Murray

