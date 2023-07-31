Hunter Biden Business Partner Says He Put Joe Biden On The Phone But They Never Talked Business

A Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden served on the board would have gone out of business earlier had not been for his family's brand, Devon Archer told the House Oversight Committee Monday, according to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, also served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma. He delivered closed-door testimony Monday as part of the Oversight panel's probe into in the Biden family's business dealings.

Archer said Hunter would put his dad on the phone -- and did so at least 20 times -- but they never talked business.

"Burisma would have gone out of business sooner if the Biden brand had not been invoked," Biggs said, citing Archer's testimony. "People would be intimidated to legally mess with Burisma because of the Biden family brand."

Biggs said when he asked Archer to define the Biden family brand he clarified that meant Joe Biden, who was vice president for part of the time Hunter Biden was involved with Burisma.



Archer said that Hunter Biden put his father on the phone with business associates at least 20 times over 10 years, according to Biggs.



"The substance of the conversation were pleasantries," Biggs said, citing Archer's testimony. "It indicated, if you will, power. It indicated substance."

Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, arrives for closed-door testimony with the House Oversight Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images



"Archer talked about the big guy and and how Hunter Biden always said, 'We need to talk to my guy. We need to see when my guy is going to be here,' and those types of things," he added.

However, according to a Democratic source familiar with today's testimony, Archer said he was not aware of any $5 million dollar payments to the Bidens, contrary to allegations contained in a sensitive FBI document.



Asked if he thinks President Biden is compromised based on Archer's testimony, Biggs said, "I think so. We'll continue to do our due dilligence."

Biggs reiterated his support for an impeachment inquiry against the president that would look into potential wrongdoing.



Archer did not know anything about allegations the Bidens were seeking bribes from Burisma, as an FBI informant laid out in an unsubstantiated intelligence form, Biggs said.