GOP Congressman Cursed Out High School Senate Pages: Report
Punchbowl news reported that Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., called a group of pages 'lazy s---s'
Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., chewed out Senate pages in vulgar fashion for taking pictures of the Capitol dome Wednesday night.
Punchbowl News broke the story, reporting the incident began after Van Orden spotted a group of pages lying on the floor of the rotunda attempting to take pictures of the dome just after midnight.
The Hill obtained a transcript of the incident, with Van Orden saying “Wake the f‑‑‑ up you little s‑‑‑‑. … What the f‑‑‑ are you all doing? Get the f‑‑‑ out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of s‑‑‑].”
He then asked, “Who the f‑‑‑ are you?” to the pages who then identified themselves. Van Orden then replied, “ “I don’t give a f‑‑‑ who you are, get out,” adding “You jackasses, get out.”
Van Orden released a statement, saying, "I have long said our nation's Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room."
The United States Senate Page Program brings 30 high school students no older than 17 years old to work in the Senate for either the summer or a semester.
A first-term representative, Van Orden is known for his colorful past. He was present at the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, and made headlines after he was arrested in August 2021 for bringing a loaded handgun through an airport security checkpoint. In June 2021, he reportedly shouted at a teenage library worker because Van Orden opposed the Pride Month book display.
Van Orden’s office had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.
