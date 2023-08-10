GOP Congressional Candidate Accused of Plagiarism in His College Thesis: Report

GOP Congressional Candidate Anthony Sabatini is being accused of plagiarizing a number passages in his college honors thesis, according to a Daily Beast report.

The Florida Republican's thesis, on the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, includes passages that are verbatim or slightly altered from sources like Wikipedia, without including proper attribution or quotation marks.

Sabatini went to the University of Florida for both law school and undergraduate studies, where he graduated with a double-major in history and philosophy. The thesis in question was titled "A profound logic of the blood" Nietzsche and political culture in Weimar Germany."



Sabatini did not respond to the Daily Beast's request for comment.

The Florida State Capital In Tallahassee Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As evidence, the Daily Beast points out a number of instances where he copied a passage from a book or online page, or where Sabatini only changed a couple of words — including his opening statement, which he would have only changed a couple details from the book “The Nietzsche Legacy in Germany, 1890-1990” — and also that he misspelled the philosopher's first name many times in the thesis.

The Daily Beast also spoke to the director of graduate studies and associate professor of digital humanities in the Stanford University English department Mark Algee-Hewitt, who confirmed the allegations.

Sabatini, who served as a Florida representative between 2018 and 2022 and is now running once again for Congress after losing the race in 2022 to Rep. Cory Mills.