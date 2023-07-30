GOP Chairman Hypes a Possible ‘Hero’ of His Probe of Biden Family

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., says a key witness his committee will interview on Monday could be the "hero" of his investigation into the Biden family's business dealings.

Devon Archer — a convicted felon, longtime friend and former associate of Hunter Biden — is scheduled to sit for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee.

“He has an opportunity to come tomorrow to the House Oversight Committee and tell the truth,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the panel, said on Fox News Sunday. “He has an opportunity to be a hero.”

Comer and fellow GOP investigators see Archer as a smoking-gun witness in their efforts to nail President Joe Biden. The Kentucky Republican said in a statement last week, "We look forward to speaking soon with Devon Archer about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business affairs.”

Archer was convicted in 2018 of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. He was sentenced last year to "a year and a day" in prison, but has yet to begin serving his term.

Comer and other Republicans investigating the Bidens subpoenaed Archer in June, saying he played a "significant role" in business dealings with the family, including in Ukraine.

Comer issued a subpoena for Archer’s testimony last month.

Republicans have been circling a claim that Hunter Biden took part in a bribery scheme with a Ukrainian energy firm to lobby for foreign policy decisions while his father was vice president. The White House has denied any wrongdoing on the president’s part.

Scrutiny over the president’s alleged involvement in Hunter Biden’s business activities has increased as his son’s legal troubles become more complicated.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined by Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pa. Brendan Smialowsk/ AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Delaware last week put a hold on Hunter Biden’s expected plea deal with prosecutors involving tax and gun charges. The spectacular unraveling of the arrangement, which would spare Hunter Biden jail time, renewed GOP claims that the agreement was an easy fix.

“Hopefully [Archer] saw what happened in that courtroom in Delaware last week,” Comer said. “We saw that judge stand up and reject the obvious sweetheart plea deal that the Department of Justice gave the president’s son.”

Comer said he wants Archer to help Republican investigators understand how involved Biden was in his son’s business deals, claiming Archer “has met and communicated many, many times with Joe Biden.” He also said the committee has additional financial documents related to other countries that he thinks Archer may have knowledge of.

“My hat’s off to Devon Archer when he shows up tomorrow,” Comer told Fox News, claiming the man has been “intimidated” by the Biden legal team.

The interview with Archer comes after the panel heard earlier this month from two IRS whistleblowers who claim that federal prosecutors mishandled and interfered with the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden. Republicans have also said they heard private testimony from an FBI agent who corroborated those claims.

But Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the committee, sent a letter this week to Comer claiming Republicans have been “concealing” evidence in the investigation.