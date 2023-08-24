GOP Candidates Who Didn’t Make the Debate Stage Bash the RNC
Perry Johnson called on Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign, while Larry Elder said he intends to file a Federal Election Commission complaint against the RNC – neither met the qualifications to appear on stage
MILWAUKEE — Republican presidential candidates Perry Johnson and Larry Elder were furious that they did not meet the qualifications to appear on stage at the first GOP debate. They were happy to take it out on the Republican National Committee.
Johnson called on RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign, notably including her maiden name of “Romney” in his social media post. “I am obviously disgusted with how the debate process has been corrupted, but I am far more concerned about Joe Biden and the Democrats staying in power and continuing to destroy our country which is why I am calling for Ronna Romney McDaniel’s immediate resignation as RNC Chair,” Johnson wrote.
Elder took it a step further, announcing on Wednesday that he intends to file a Federal Election Commission complaint against the RNC for keeping him off the debate stage. Elder is also weighing a lawsuit against the committee, but said in a press release that his “legal advisers believe that an FEC complaint would have more teeth.”
