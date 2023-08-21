GOP Candidates Push to Ban Trump Backers From Fox News Debate Spin Room
Trump won't be at the debate, but his surrogates will, and some GOP hopefuls don't think that's fair
Some Republican candidates participating in the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday want to block Donald Trump’s surrogates from flooding the spin room.
But it’s not at all clear they can stop it because there's nothing explicitly in the debate rules to stop high profile Trump supporters from the post-debate media-broadcasting room.
The Trump effort to flood the spin room has some of the former president’s Republican opponents grumbling. They note that they’ve played by the party’s rules – including signing a pledge they will support the eventual nominee – while Trump will be drawing attention away from the stage.
“If we didn’t agree to the RNC rules, I wouldn’t be let in the room, so why should they?” said one Republican staffer granted anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations. The debate’s “spin room” is a space typically reserved for top allies and surrogates of the candidates on stage to shape and mold media coverage after the event ends. Every surrogate invariably argues their candidate won.
Trump has a stable of nationally recognized Republicans surrogates ready to storm the spin room: former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida Congressmen Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds.
“These Republican leaders are going to be banned from the spin room because some also-rans’ feelings are hurt that Trump is winning? Good luck,” said one Trump adviser who did not have authorization to speak on the record.
The drama is another example of how Trump is causing chaos and dominating the conversation around the first Republican primary debate even though he won’t be in Milwaukee, opting instead for a Tucker Carlson interview online.
Trump also appeared to rule out any future debate appearances in a Truth Social post on Sunday. The second GOP primary date is set for late September at the Reagan Library in California.
Under the access rules for the Milwaukee debate put on by Fox News and organized by the Republican National Committee, Trump’s surrogates will be able to get into the post-debate spin room if they get their hands on passes handed out to the large broadcast media organizations that paid for space in the hall, according to a Republican official who discussed the rules with The Messenger on condition of anonymity.
“It’s not in Fox’s hands and it’s not up to the RNC,” the official said, pointing out the decision to admit the Trump surrogates rests in the hands of CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CBS, ABC and Fox’s show, Hannity.
Staffers for some of the candidates appearing onstage have been discussing how best to lobby Fox News to try and keep Trump’s allies from crashing the party. But other campaigns view it as a losing issue and aren’t engaging, according to Republican sources who spoke with The Messenger on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswmy, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are all set to appear onstage at the first Republican debate. Others could still make the stage before the RNC’s 9 p.m. deadline Monday night.
The idea that Trump’s surrogates may still be able to access the media spin room, despite their candidate skipping the race, has incensed some rival campaigns.
“It’s bulls##, total lunacy,” said an adviser working for one of the candidates who will appear on stage Wednesday. “The best part is the irony that the dude doesn’t have the stones to show up but he’s going to send Matt Gaetz.”
