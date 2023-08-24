GOP Candidates Face Tougher Requirements for Second Debate Next Month - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

GOP Candidates Face Tougher Requirements for Second Debate Next Month

The second debate will potentially narrow the Republican primary field as the RNC raises the bar for candidates to qualify.

Published
Sophie Tatum
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on April 20, 2023, in Simi Valley, California.David McNew/Getty Images

Debates can make or break a campaign, and with the first Republican primary debate under candidates’ belts, the focus shifts to next month’s stage where candidates will once again face-off and try to prove themselves in front of a national audience. 

But September’s debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in southern California could be out of reach for some of the candidates who barely made the first cut, as the Republican National Committee has raised the bar on who is eligible, according to a person familiar with the plans. 

“We should be stepping up the criteria,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniels on Fox News earlier this month. “Once you get on that debate stage and you get in front of the American people, if you're not having momentum, if you’re not showing growth in your campaign then that’s a problem.”  

She later added: “You don’t go to the Olympics unless you pass the prelims. This is the Olympic stage of the Republican Party primary and there’s going to be criteria that you have to meet to be on that stage.” 

A person familiar with the plans told The Messenger that for next month’s debate, candidates will be required to hit either 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and 3% in two polls from two separate early states that the RNC recognizes, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. 

This is compared to the 1% candidates were required to hit in either three national polls or two separate early state polls for the first debate. 

Similarly, according to the person familiar with the plans, candidates must have a higher number of unique donors for the second debate –  they must have 50,000 unique donors to their principal committee, whereas for the first debate, candidates only needed 40,000 unique donors. 

Read More

The second debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27 and broadcast by Fox Business according to the RNC. 


“I am excited to announce that our second Republican primary debate will be in partnership with FOX Business, Rumble, Univision, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which will serve as an iconic venue for the debate. We are looking forward to continuing our fair, neutral and transparent primary process in Simi Valley to elect the next President of the United States,” McDaniel said in a statement.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.