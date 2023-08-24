GOP Candidates Face Tougher Requirements for Second Debate Next Month

Debates can make or break a campaign, and with the first Republican primary debate under candidates’ belts, the focus shifts to next month’s stage where candidates will once again face-off and try to prove themselves in front of a national audience.
But September’s debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in southern California could be out of reach for some of the candidates who barely made the first cut, as the Republican National Committee has raised the bar on who is eligible, according to a person familiar with the plans.
“We should be stepping up the criteria,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniels on Fox News earlier this month. “Once you get on that debate stage and you get in front of the American people, if you're not having momentum, if you’re not showing growth in your campaign then that’s a problem.”
She later added: “You don’t go to the Olympics unless you pass the prelims. This is the Olympic stage of the Republican Party primary and there’s going to be criteria that you have to meet to be on that stage.”
A person familiar with the plans told The Messenger that for next month’s debate, candidates will be required to hit either 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and 3% in two polls from two separate early states that the RNC recognizes, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
This is compared to the 1% candidates were required to hit in either three national polls or two separate early state polls for the first debate.
Similarly, according to the person familiar with the plans, candidates must have a higher number of unique donors for the second debate – they must have 50,000 unique donors to their principal committee, whereas for the first debate, candidates only needed 40,000 unique donors.
The second debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27 and broadcast by Fox Business according to the RNC.
“I am excited to announce that our second Republican primary debate will be in partnership with FOX Business, Rumble, Univision, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which will serve as an iconic venue for the debate. We are looking forward to continuing our fair, neutral and transparent primary process in Simi Valley to elect the next President of the United States,” McDaniel said in a statement.
