GOP Candidate Will Hurd Booed In Iowa Over Trump Legal Criticism

The Iowa GOP doesn’t want to hear that Donald Trump is running for his old job to stay out of prison.

That line brought a rain of boos down Friday night on former Rep. Will Hurd, who became the only Republican presidential candidate to directly criticize the former president and his mounting legal troubles at the Iowa GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner.

Trump has seen his poll numbers in the primary increase nationwide, and in Iowa, amid his multiple indictments, but Hurd decided that someone needed to tell the party faithful that “Trump lost the election in 2020 [because] … he failed to grow the GOP brand in areas like women with a college degree in the suburbs, Black and brown communities and people under the age of 35.”

That earned a few boos.

Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“One of the things we need in our elected leaders is for them to tell the truth, even if it's unpopular,” he said. “Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is not running for president to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison.”

Louder boos echoed in the crowded room of 1,240 Republicans.

“I know,” he said. “The truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House and America can’t handle that. God bless you. God bless America.”