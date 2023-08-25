GOP Backing of Gun Restrictions Slips After New Firearms Law: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

GOP Backing of Gun Restrictions Slips After New Firearms Law: Poll

For Republicans, the desire for more restrictive gun laws put in place has decreased from 49% to 32% since last summer

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Smith and Wesson handguns are seen for sale in a gun store on September 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A recent poll reveals that Republican support for stricter gun rules is fading nearly a year after Congress passed one of the most comprehensive gun control laws in decades, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

According to the poll, the majority of Democrats, 92%, want stronger gun laws, but for Republicans, the desire for more restrictive gun laws put in place has decreased from 49% to 32% since last summer. The desire among independents has also dropped from 72% to 61%.

When it comes to specific laws, some bipartisan support can be seen. For example, when it comes to enforcing background checks, 93% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans are in favor of enforcement.

Overall, Americans has a desire for stricter gun laws, the poll reported.

The poll surveyed 1,165 adults using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population and was conducted from Aug. 10-14. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.