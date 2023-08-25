GOP Backing of Gun Restrictions Slips After New Firearms Law: Poll

A recent poll reveals that Republican support for stricter gun rules is fading nearly a year after Congress passed one of the most comprehensive gun control laws in decades, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
According to the poll, the majority of Democrats, 92%, want stronger gun laws, but for Republicans, the desire for more restrictive gun laws put in place has decreased from 49% to 32% since last summer. The desire among independents has also dropped from 72% to 61%.
When it comes to specific laws, some bipartisan support can be seen. For example, when it comes to enforcing background checks, 93% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans are in favor of enforcement.
Overall, Americans has a desire for stricter gun laws, the poll reported.
The poll surveyed 1,165 adults using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population and was conducted from Aug. 10-14. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.
- Gun Organization Sues Illinois Over New Firearm Restrictions
- Democrats Try to Force GOP-Led House to Take Up Gun Control Bills
- Gun Control: A Number of Missed Opportunities For Many Years
- Gavin Newsom Calls for Constitutional Amendment on Gun Control
- Hawaii Can’t Ban Guns on Beaches, Obama-Appointed Judge Rules in Blow to Gun Control Efforts
- Georgia Man Responds With Real Firearm After Being Hit by Toy Gun
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics