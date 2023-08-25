GOP Backing of Gun Restrictions Slips After New Firearms Law: Poll

A recent poll reveals that Republican support for stricter gun rules is fading nearly a year after Congress passed one of the most comprehensive gun control laws in decades, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

According to the poll, the majority of Democrats, 92%, want stronger gun laws, but for Republicans, the desire for more restrictive gun laws put in place has decreased from 49% to 32% since last summer. The desire among independents has also dropped from 72% to 61%.

When it comes to specific laws, some bipartisan support can be seen. For example, when it comes to enforcing background checks, 93% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans are in favor of enforcement.

Overall, Americans has a desire for stricter gun laws, the poll reported.

The poll surveyed 1,165 adults using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population and was conducted from Aug. 10-14. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.