GOP 2024 Field Remains Wary of Federal Abortion Ban

Reproductive-rights issues have taken center stage in the GOP 2024 presidential campaign as the party grapples with fallout from the Supreme Court's ruling last year ending the national right to abortion. As powerful anti-abortion groups weigh potential endorsements and Republican candidates approach their first debate next month, the GOP field is being judged on one red line in particular: whether or not they support a federal abortion ban.

A few candidates — such as former Vice President Mike Pence — have been explicit about where they stand on abortion, but most have skirted around the issue entirely. How Republican candidates balance an anti-abortion agenda and the potential for a federal ban, without alienating swing voters, remains a crucial dynamic for the primary field.

National polls consistently show a strong majority supporting abortion, presenting a challenge for Republican candidates who do not support abortion, but are trying to formulate a winning position with an eye to a general election.

Recent polling has shown that, broadly, Americans are supportive of abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, ending the national right to abortion. Gallup polling shows that as of May of this year, 85% of Americans think abortion should be legal in certain circumstances. And polling from Penn Program on Opinion Research and Election Studies (PORES)/SurveyMonkey shows overwhelming bipartisan support for abortion access in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is at risk.

Even though few anti-abortion groups have said whether or not they are endorsing a specific candidate, the question of whether or not candidates will support national abortion restrictions can potentially impact who these groups and their politically active members will support.

Most notably, in April, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of major anti-abortion political group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said explicitly that the organization would “oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions.”

Dannenfelser has also criticized a comment from former President Donald Trump’s campaign to the Washington Post that Trump would leave abortion policy up to the states. Dannenfelser called the position “a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.”

Only a month later, after meeting with Trump, Dannenfelser said her meeting was “terrific,” but emphasized that the organization was not “aligning” with Trump, and that she would be meeting with several 2024 candidates to work with them on abortion issues.

In an email to The Messenger, Dannenfelser confirmed that the organization has not yet endorsed a 2024 GOP candidate. "Specifically, we need a candidate who will pledge to fight for minimum national protections for the unborn, such as when they can feel pain," she said. "What will not be tolerated is a candidate that hides from this fight or states that the life issue is now strictly for the states to decide because it amounts to a political failure and is the opposite of leadership."

Similarly, President of New Hampshire Right to Life Jason Hennessy, speaking on behalf of himself as the organization has not endorsed a candidate, simply said that “whichever presidential candidate is willing to work to save the most lives” is where his vote will go. He thinks a national abortion ban is unlikely, but he’s spoken to candidates who even if they do not support federal abortion restrictions, they are still, he said, “passionate about protecting preborn babies.”

Here’s a look at where the six GOP candidates who have qualified for the first primary debate stand on abortion policy. Pence is the only GOP 2024 candidate to give definitive support for a federal ban, but he has not yet qualified for the debate stage.

Donald Trump

Trump has been evasive about whether or not he supports a federal abortion ban.

On the anniversary of the Dobbs decision, speaking before a group of influential, Christian conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference, Trump did say that the federal government should play a “vital role” in restricting abortion, per reporting from the Associated Press. But, he was vague about which national restrictions he would support.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban into law in Florida in April of this year. But, as the New York Times points out, he has been reluctant to discuss the six-week ban on the campaign trail. And he also has not said explicitly whether or not he supports a national abortion ban.

Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has faced criticism for her evasive stance on abortion, has also not said definitively whether or not she supports a federal abortion ban. During a CBS interview last month, Haley called herself “unapologetically pro-life.” She also added that “we can agree” to “stop late-term abortions.”

At other times, she has said that the federal role on abortion is entirely dependent “on doing what no one has done to date: finding consensus,” according to reporting from ABC News.

Tim Scott

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, per the Associated Press, supports a 20-week abortion ban, telling reporters in New Hampshire in April of this year, that “it [20-week ban] makes total sense to me.”

“We should certainly always side with a culture that preserves and appreciates and respects life,” he added. “How do we do that? I certainly think that the 20-week threshold is not a question in my mind at all.”

In May, though, during an Axios News event, he avoided answering a question about whether or not he supports a six-week abortion ban, but did say that as president, he would enact a 15-week abortion limit.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has said definitively that he does not support a federal abortion ban. During a Semafor event in April 2023, Christie said he opposes abortion, but supports exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. He also emphasized that abortion policy should be a state issue.

“I would not be for the federal government being involved in the issue of abortion in any way,” he said. “I believe the states should make the decisions.”

During a June 2023 CNN town hall, Christie said “Roe was unconstitutional” and that the federal government “should not be involved unless and until there’s consensus around the country.”

Vivek Ramaswamy

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has explicitly said he does not support a federal abortion ban, telling CNN in May that abortion “is not an issue for the federal government, it is an issue for the states.”