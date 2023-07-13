Republican gains in the House of Representatives during the 2022 midterms may be largely credited to a higher voter turnout, according to a study from the Pew Research Center.
The analysis, which is based on data from verified voters and nonvoters in 2022, 2020, 2018, and 2016, shows that partisan differences in turnout may have accounted for the majority of Republicans House gains in last year's election. The higher turnout had more of an effect than vote switching between political parties did.
Overall, 68 percent of people who voted in the 2020 presidential election turned out to vote in the 2022 midterms with 71 percent of former President Donald Trump’s voters turning out in 2022, a higher rate than President Joe Biden’s voters at 67 percent.
Data from the study also shows that 97 percent of the people who voted for Trump in 2020, voted for a Republican running for a House seat in the 2022 midterms. Only three percent of Republican voters switched parties in House elections.
For Democrats, 93 percent of Biden's voters turned out for their party in the midterms and seven percent switched parties for their vote.
While Democrats may have retained control of the Senate, Republican House candidates received about 51 percent of the total vote, helping give them the narrow lead they gained over Democrats, who got 48 percent, in the House last fall.
The Pew Research Center study surveyed members of the Center’s American Trends Panel following the last four general elections and each voter was verified using official records.
