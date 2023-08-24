Google Trend Searches for Vivek Ramaswamy Top Those for Donald Trump During GOP Debate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Google Trend Searches for Vivek Ramaswamy Top Those for Donald Trump During GOP Debate

Trump hosted his own counter-programming event with Tucker Carlson at the same time as the GOP presidential debate

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vivek Ramaswamy waves at the start of the first Republican Presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023.KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Google trend searches for biotech entrepreneur and presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy surged past former president Donald Trump during the night of the Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

Trump, who qualified for the debate, but decided to host his own counter-programming event on X, formerly known as Twitter with Tucker Carlson, trailed behind the political newcomer in Google searches.

Ramaswamy has made a recent rise in popularity and interest among potential voters over the last month. In July and August, Google Trends data showed Ramaswamy's search interest rise rapidly.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.