Google Trend Searches for Vivek Ramaswamy Top Those for Donald Trump During GOP Debate

Google trend searches for biotech entrepreneur and presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy surged past former president Donald Trump during the night of the Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

Trump, who qualified for the debate, but decided to host his own counter-programming event on X, formerly known as Twitter with Tucker Carlson, trailed behind the political newcomer in Google searches.

Ramaswamy has made a recent rise in popularity and interest among potential voters over the last month. In July and August, Google Trends data showed Ramaswamy's search interest rise rapidly.

