Goldman Sachs Says Government Spending Shutdown ‘More Likely Than Not’

Goldman Sachs economists warned this week that a government shutdown over federal spending disputes is "more likely than not."

In a Sunday night report, the economists warned all of the "ingredients" for a shutdown are currently at play in Congress.

"The ingredients for a shutdown — a thin House majority, a dispute on spending levels and potential complications from various political issues — are present," the report, first highlighted by Reuters, reads.

It was noted that other government shutdowns have not managed to widely affect the economy as agreements are usually reached and major bills can still be paid through such shutdowns. No agreement on the debt ceiling would be much more crippling, they argued.

"The differences between a shutdown and the debt limit that make a shutdown much less damaging also make it more likely to occur," the economists warned.

The current fiscal year of government funding ends on September 30, and a number of House Republicans have already voiced opposition to a stopgap government funding bill that doesn't include more major cuts.

