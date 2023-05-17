The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Global Warming Likely to Breach Key Temperature Threshold in Next Five Years

    World Meteorological Organization says 1.5 degree Celsius threshold is in sight

    Dave Levitan
    David McNew/Getty Images

    The world is more likely than not to crack a grim climate change milestone in the next five years. The World Meteorological Association said on Wednesday that there is a strong chance that temperatures will rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels for at least one year from 2023 through 2027.

    The significance: The world's first pass above that threshold will be temporary, the WMO said. But it is an ominous sign. Scientists have warned that staying below 1.5 degrees C of warming is necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The Paris Agreement, a climate deal reached in 2015, sets 1.5 degrees C as an aspirational limit and 2.0 degrees C (3.6 degrees F) as a firm goal.

    So far, countries’ pledges to cut their emissions have not reached levels that would prevent even that higher temperature, and scientists and climate advocates continue to urge dramatically increased ambition to reduce fossil fuel use.

    The context: Importantly, the new WMO report does not suggest the world will cross the 1.5 degree threshold permanently. The likelihood of the full five-year period exceeding 1.5 degrees above preindustrial levels is still relatively low, at 32 percent.

    “WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5°C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency,” said the organization’s Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

    Read More

    The prediction is based partly on the impending arrival of El Niño, the Pacific Ocean weather pattern that brings warmer temperatures to the globe.

    “This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment,” Taalas said. “We need to be prepared.”

    The past three years have featured the opposite pattern, La Niña, which has a cooling effect; in spite of that, the last eight years have all been the warmest eight on record. The WMO also said on Wednesday that it is a near certainty — 98 percent — that one of the next five years will be the warmest in well over a century of record-keeping, beating out 2016.

