The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Glenn Youngkin Says He Isn’t Running for President. Should We Believe Him?

    Sources close to Youngkin maintain he is not running, but some Republicans can still see his path to the presidency.

    Published |Updated
    Tom LoBianco
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    David McNew/Getty Images

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a video on Thursday that looks tailor-made for a presidential announcement, keeping the possibility of a 2024 bid in the ether even as sources close to him maintain that he’s ruled out running.

    The video replays the strongest lines from a May 1st speech at the Reagan Library in which he outlines a future for the Republican Party. “We can usher in a new era of American values,” Youngkin says, as a clip shows him walking with Virginia’s first lady, Suzanne Youngkin. “President Reagan changed lives, and now it’s our turn. A time to choose life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, over oppression and dictatorial rule. The stakes are high.”

    He is ineligible for reelection as governor due to term limits in Virginia, and at least seemed to definitively rule out a presidential run just a couple weeks ago. 

    "Gov. Youngkin is 100 percent focused on Virginia, as he's repeatedly made clear,” senior Youngkin adviser Dave Rexrode said in a statement to The Messenger. “This was a video highlighting his remarks at the Reagan Library recently, where the Governor spoke about how Virginia was one of the bright lights of our nation's future.”

    Read More

    But in conversations with the Messenger, other people close to Youngkin didn’t sound like they were ruling out a bid at all. Two Republicans who have worked with Youngkin in the past told the Messenger that they see him trying to keep his name in the news in an effort to either make a late entry into the Republican race this fall or position himself as a possible running mate. 

    A person close to Youngkin’s political operation said the ad, and others touting Youngkin’s record as governor, are part of the standard “blocking and tackling” that comes with being a national figure — but also said that donors are still urging Youngkin to launch a bid.

    If Youngkin can help Republicans win back control of the Virginia Senate this November, he could potentially launch a late-starting bid for president shortly afterward, arguing that he’s a proven winner for the party — an implicit rebuke of former President Trump, who’s been blamed for three straight losing cycles for the GOP, said one Republican strategist who helped Youngkin in his 2021 upset of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. 

    “You want to create a draft movement, he basically says, that if he can take back the Senate, we need somebody who’s a winner, we should get behind him, and at that point you’re betting on the fact that nobody has taken off,” the Republican strategist said. “You may say that’s a longshot strategy, but there is no other road.” 

    Youngkin appeared to rule out a bid earlier this month in an interview with Wall Street Journal executive editor Gerard Baker, flatly saying, “No,” when asked if he would run for president. 

    But Thursday’s spot, which Youngkin pinned to the top of his Twitter profile Thursday morning, looks presidential indeed, including a close-up shot of the bronze plaque at the Reagan Library that reads “Presidential Oath of Office”.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.