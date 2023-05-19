Glenn Youngkin Says He Isn’t Running for President. Should We Believe Him?

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a video on Thursday that looks tailor-made for a presidential announcement, keeping the possibility of a 2024 bid in the ether even as sources close to him maintain that he’s ruled out running.

The video replays the strongest lines from a May 1st speech at the Reagan Library in which he outlines a future for the Republican Party. “We can usher in a new era of American values,” Youngkin says, as a clip shows him walking with Virginia’s first lady, Suzanne Youngkin. “President Reagan changed lives, and now it’s our turn. A time to choose life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, over oppression and dictatorial rule. The stakes are high.”

He is ineligible for reelection as governor due to term limits in Virginia, and at least seemed to definitively rule out a presidential run just a couple weeks ago.

"Gov. Youngkin is 100 percent focused on Virginia, as he's repeatedly made clear,” senior Youngkin adviser Dave Rexrode said in a statement to The Messenger. “This was a video highlighting his remarks at the Reagan Library recently, where the Governor spoke about how Virginia was one of the bright lights of our nation's future.”

But in conversations with the Messenger, other people close to Youngkin didn’t sound like they were ruling out a bid at all. Two Republicans who have worked with Youngkin in the past told the Messenger that they see him trying to keep his name in the news in an effort to either make a late entry into the Republican race this fall or position himself as a possible running mate.

A person close to Youngkin’s political operation said the ad, and others touting Youngkin’s record as governor, are part of the standard “blocking and tackling” that comes with being a national figure — but also said that donors are still urging Youngkin to launch a bid.

If Youngkin can help Republicans win back control of the Virginia Senate this November, he could potentially launch a late-starting bid for president shortly afterward, arguing that he’s a proven winner for the party — an implicit rebuke of former President Trump, who’s been blamed for three straight losing cycles for the GOP, said one Republican strategist who helped Youngkin in his 2021 upset of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“You want to create a draft movement, he basically says, that if he can take back the Senate, we need somebody who’s a winner, we should get behind him, and at that point you’re betting on the fact that nobody has taken off,” the Republican strategist said. “You may say that’s a longshot strategy, but there is no other road.”

Youngkin appeared to rule out a bid earlier this month in an interview with Wall Street Journal executive editor Gerard Baker, flatly saying, “No,” when asked if he would run for president.

But Thursday’s spot, which Youngkin pinned to the top of his Twitter profile Thursday morning, looks presidential indeed, including a close-up shot of the bronze plaque at the Reagan Library that reads “Presidential Oath of Office”.