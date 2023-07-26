Glenn Beck Accuses Target of Boycotting Latest Work: ‘Something About This Book They Don’t Like’

Glenn Beck is accusing Target stores of refusing to sell his latest books on their shelves only weeks after fellow conservative broadcaster Mark Levin accused the retail chain of the same thing.

"Dear [Target], why is 'Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump'... a purely POLITICAL book... allowed to be sold in your stores but my book is not?!" Beck tweeted this week.

The former Fox News host was referencing his book "Dark Future" and "Blowback" by Miles Taylor, a vocal Donald Trump critic who previously worked in his administration.

To be sure, Target is carrying Beck's book online -- just not in the physical stores.

On his radio show, Beck said he's received no explanation for Target allegedly not carrying his book.

"No reason for Target's team to think 'Dark Future won't sell. I mean, maybe they would just want to put them in the deep red parts of the country, but that's not happening either. The only explanation is there's something about this book they don't like. I wonder what that could be, Target," he said.

"Dark Future" is available to order through Target's website. The Messenger reached out to the retail chain multiple times, but received no response on the Beck situation.

Beck has been a vocal critic of Target in recent months, including for the chain pushing LGBTQ-related merchandise during Pride month.

"Dark Future" co-author Justin Haskins suggested Target could fear what's talked about in his and Beck's work.

"'Dark Future' shows readers precisely how elites in government, media, corporations, banks, and Wall Street firms are designing or planning to use new technologies to control individuals and families," he told The Blaze, an outlet Beck co-founded. "Although I can only guess why Target would want to deter its customers from learning about this material, none of the potential answers are good."

The store was previously accused of refusing to sell a political book by Fox News host Mark Levin.

Levin said the store was refusing to sell his book "The Democrat Party Hates America."

According to Target, they reached out to Levin's publisher with concerns about the word "hate" being in his title, but apologized for any confusion this caused and said they planned on selling the book on their shelves.