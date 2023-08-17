Giuliani Traveled to Mar-a-Lago to Press Trump to Pay Legal Bills: Report

Rudy Giuliani traveled to Mar-a-Lago in April in an effort to convince former President Donald Trump to help pay his legal fees, according to a CNN report.

Trump verbally agreed to help pay some of the bills, according to the report but did not commit to a specific number or timeline.

The report says that Giuliani and his personal attorney, Robert Costello, traveled to Florida to make the plea face-to-face with Trump. The former president also reportedly told Giuliani, who used to serve as Trump's personal attorney, he would make a couple of appearances at fundraisers, according to the report.

Giuliani is the second co-defendant named in the latest indictment against Trump. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

CNN noted in the report that the trip comes as Giuliani's legal fees have ballooned in recent months.

Giuliani was one of 18 co-conspirators that were indicted along with Trump in Georgia earlier this week. Giuliani is facing 13 charges, including violations of the state anti-racketeering law, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiracy to commit forgery, and making false statements. Giuliani called the charges an "affront to American democracy."

Giuliani is also facing litigation related to his false claims about the 2020 election outside of the Georgia indictment, including multiple defamation lawsuits. Earlier this summer, he was also questioned by prosecutors in the case Trump is facing in Washington, D.C., where the former president is facing charges related to his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election and through Jan. 6, 2021.