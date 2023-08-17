Giuliani Traveled to Mar-a-Lago to Press Trump to Pay Legal Bills: Report
Trump verbally agreed to help pay some of the bills, CNN reported, but did not commit to a specific number or timeline
Rudy Giuliani traveled to Mar-a-Lago in April in an effort to convince former President Donald Trump to help pay his legal fees, according to a CNN report.
Trump verbally agreed to help pay some of the bills, according to the report but did not commit to a specific number or timeline.
The report says that Giuliani and his personal attorney, Robert Costello, traveled to Florida to make the plea face-to-face with Trump. The former president also reportedly told Giuliani, who used to serve as Trump's personal attorney, he would make a couple of appearances at fundraisers, according to the report.
CNN noted in the report that the trip comes as Giuliani's legal fees have ballooned in recent months.
Giuliani was one of 18 co-conspirators that were indicted along with Trump in Georgia earlier this week. Giuliani is facing 13 charges, including violations of the state anti-racketeering law, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiracy to commit forgery, and making false statements. Giuliani called the charges an "affront to American democracy."
Giuliani is also facing litigation related to his false claims about the 2020 election outside of the Georgia indictment, including multiple defamation lawsuits. Earlier this summer, he was also questioned by prosecutors in the case Trump is facing in Washington, D.C., where the former president is facing charges related to his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election and through Jan. 6, 2021.
- Rudy Giuliani Could Be at the Ultimate Crossroads: To Protect Trump or Protect Himself
- DOJ Interviews Rudy Giuliani as Part of Investigation Into Transfer of Power After 2020 Election
- Rudy Giuliani in Settlement Talks With Sex Abuse Accuser: Report
- Rudy Giuliani Close to Settling Defamation Suit by Mother-Daughter Poll Workers: Report
- Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani with Contempt of Court and More ‘Severe Sanctions’ in Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Suit
- Donald Trump Jr. Agrees to Testify at Michael Cohen Legal Fees Trial
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics