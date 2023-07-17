Giuliani Shows Up, Chats With Officers Outside Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect’s Home
Giuliani was there to cover the case on his new radio show
Rudy Giuliani on Saturday drove by the home of Rex Heuermann, who was arrested last week as a suspect in the famed Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island, N.Y.
Giuliani spoke to officers at the scene, asking how close he could get to the house before he drove away, according to a report in the New York Post.
The former attorney to former President Trump visited the site to cover the arrest on his new radio show "America’s Mayor Live," on the New York radio station WBAC.
“The mayor commends all involved in the case, but knows there is still work to be done in order to deliver justice,” Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s political advisor, told The Post.
Giuliani also posted about the visit on Twitter.
Heuermann, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the deaths of three women in Long Island. The murders happened over a decade ago.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics