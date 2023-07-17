Giuliani Shows Up, Chats With Officers Outside Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect’s Home - The Messenger
Giuliani Shows Up, Chats With Officers Outside Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect’s Home

Giuliani was there to cover the case on his new radio show

Mariana Labbate
Rudy Giuliani on Saturday drove by the home of Rex Heuermann, who was arrested last week as a suspect in the famed Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island, N.Y.

Giuliani spoke to officers at the scene, asking how close he could get to the house before he drove away, according to a report in the New York Post.

Rudy Giuliani listens to a Detroit poll worker during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan.Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The former attorney to former President Trump visited the site to cover the arrest on his new radio show "America’s Mayor Live," on the New York radio station WBAC.

“The mayor commends all involved in the case, but knows there is still work to be done in order to deliver justice,” Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s political advisor, told The Post.

Giuliani also posted about the visit on Twitter.

Heuermann, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the deaths of three women in Long Island. The murders happened over a decade ago.

