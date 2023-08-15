Giuliani Rages Over Georgia Indictment: ‘Affront to American Democracy’ - The Messenger
Giuliani Rages Over Georgia Indictment: ‘Affront to American Democracy’

The charges center on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election

Eva Surovell
Giuliani is the second co-defendant named in the latest indictment against Trump.Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani responded to being among those named in the Georgia indictment along with former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn 2020 election results in the state, saying it causes "permanent, irrevocable harm" to the American justice system.

"This is an affront to American democracy," Giuliani said in a statement released in the hours after the indictments were announced. "It's just the next. chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime."

Giuliani also claimed that the "real criminals" are those who brought the charges both "directly and indirectly." Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating Trump in 2021 after he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him thousands of votes to change the result of the 2020 election during a phone call.

Giuliani, who is a former attorney to Trump, is the second co-defendant named in the indictment. Trump, Giuliani and 17 others were indicted and more than 30 co-conspirators were named.

Giuliani himself was charged with solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Trump now faces more than 90 criminal charges in four different cases in New York, D.C. and Florida.

Read More
