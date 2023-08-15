Giuliani Rages Over Georgia Indictment: ‘Affront to American Democracy’

Rudy Giuliani responded to being among those named in the Georgia indictment along with former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn 2020 election results in the state, saying it causes "permanent, irrevocable harm" to the American justice system.
"This is an affront to American democracy," Giuliani said in a statement released in the hours after the indictments were announced. "It's just the next. chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime."
Giuliani also claimed that the "real criminals" are those who brought the charges both "directly and indirectly." Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating Trump in 2021 after he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him thousands of votes to change the result of the 2020 election during a phone call.
Giuliani, who is a former attorney to Trump, is the second co-defendant named in the indictment. Trump, Giuliani and 17 others were indicted and more than 30 co-conspirators were named.
Giuliani himself was charged with solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.
Trump now faces more than 90 criminal charges in four different cases in New York, D.C. and Florida.
- Giuliani Traveled to Mar-a-Lago to Press Trump to Pay Legal Bills: Report
- Trump’s Inner Circle Charged in Georgia: Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows Among Those Indicted
- Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani with Contempt of Court and More ‘Severe Sanctions’ in Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Suit
- Wiseguys Rejoice at Seeing NYC Mafia Buster Rudy Giuliani Indicted on Trump RICO Charge
- Rudy Giuliani Could Be at the Ultimate Crossroads: To Protect Trump or Protect Himself
- Georgia Election Workers Seek ‘Severe Sanctions’ for Rudy Giuliani, Claim He Didn’t Preserve Evidence
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Chris Christie: ‘Nominating Someone Who’s Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions is Not a Winning Formula’Politics
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics