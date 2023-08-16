Giuliani Hits Georgia DA Over RICO Use: ‘I Was The First One to Use It’
The former mayor of New York used the same statute to go after organized crime in the 1980s
Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, slammed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her use of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, RICO, law to charge the former president earlier this week, saying there is "no one" that knows how to use it "better than I do."
The former mayor of New York, who was also indicted in the Georgia case, said he used the same statute to go after organized crime in the 1980s when he was working as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Giuliani, "famously used RICO to put away some of the most dangerous criminals the world has ever seen," Newsmax host Eric Bolling said while the attorney appeared on his show.
Bolling listed a number of high-profile crime figures that Giuliani went after while serving in New York.
"Mr. Mayor, why the hell is Fani Willis trying to charge you with racketeering?" Bolling asked.
"Because she’s a politician and not a lawyer. Not an honest, honorable lawyer," Giuliani replied.
- Wiseguys Rejoice at Seeing NYC Mafia Buster Rudy Giuliani Indicted on Trump RICO Charge
- Rudy Giuliani Could Be at the Ultimate Crossroads: To Protect Trump or Protect Himself
- Georgia Election Workers Seek ‘Severe Sanctions’ for Rudy Giuliani, Claim He Didn’t Preserve Evidence
- Giuliani Rages Over Georgia Indictment: ‘Affront to American Democracy’
- Trump’s Inner Circle Charged in Georgia: Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows Among Those Indicted
- Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani with Contempt of Court and More ‘Severe Sanctions’ in Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Suit
He went on to say he was the "first one" to use the statute in white collar crime cases.
"This is a ridiculous application of the racketeering statute. There’s probably no one that knows it better than I do. Probably some that know it as well. I was the first one to use it in white-collar cases, but in major cases like the Boesky case and the Milken case," Giuliani said.
Giuliani, Trump and 17 others were indicted in Georgia on Monday over the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
"This is not meant for election disputes. I mean, this is ridiculous what she’s doing. Also, I don’t know if she realizes it because she seems like a pretty incompetent, sloppy prosecutor," Giuliani told Bolling. "I mean what she did yesterday with that indictment is inexcusable. If she worked for me, I would’ve fired her."
The former Trump attorney was charged with 12 felony counts, including racketeering under the RICO law, among others.
