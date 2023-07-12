Georgia Election Workers Seek ‘Severe Sanctions’ for Rudy Giuliani, Claim He Didn’t Preserve Evidence

Georgia election workers requested “severe sanctions" on Tuesday against Rudy Giuliani for allegedly failing to preserve key evidence in a defamation lawsuit that they filed over his conspiracy theories about them following the 2020 presidential election.

The mother-and-daughter duo, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, sued Giuliani and others who falsely accused them of a vast election fraud depriving former President Donald Trump of victory in the Peach State. Georgia election officials investigated the allegations and found no evidence to support it.

Moss said that the damage was already done in emotional testimony last summer before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. She said that she and her mother were besieged by threatening messages and harassment, forcing them to leave their house starting the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Their lawsuit blamed Giuliani, the media outlet One America News and others affiliated with the pro-Trump broadcaster for their ordeal.

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker, becomes emotional while testifying as her mother Ruby Freeman watches during the fourth hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 21, 2022, in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images) Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

One America News, which was sued under the name of their corporate parent Herring Networks, Inc., entered into a settlement in May 2022. The claims against Giuliani remain pending.

On Tuesday, Freeman and Moss argued that they should be entitled to an early victory because of Giuliani’s failure to preserve troves of electronic evidence from three personal email accounts, an iCloud account, three encrypted messaging applications, five social media handles and nine devices.

“The only explanation for why Defendant Giuliani failed to take any steps to preserve the Electronic Evidence, let alone reasonable steps, is that he did so deliberately to deny Plaintiffs (and the scores of other plaintiffs and government entities litigating and investigating his actions during and after the 2020 Presidential Election) evidence that would be helpful to their case,” their attorney Michael Gottlieb, from the firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, wrote in 43-page motion.

Such evidence was crucial, the election workers say, because Giuliani argued that he acted with actual malice.

Under the Supreme Court precedent New York Times v. Sullivan, public figures suing for defamation must prove that someone knowingly published false statements or acted with reckless disregard for the truth. Freeman and Moss dispute that they are public figures, but they argue that Giuliani’s intention to hold them to that standard makes evidence about their state of mind crucial.

Through his alleged discovery violations, Giuliani has deprived them of that information.

“Plaintiffs cannot fairly litigate their claims without access to circumstantial evidence of Defendant Giuliani’s state of mind—that evidence is vital to Plaintiffs’ ability to rebut Defendant’s self-serving attestations of good faith belief,” their motion states.

They say that Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Sibley told them that his client does not have access to key devices, which were seized by the FBI in April 2021.

Sibley did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s email requesting comment.

Freeman and Moss have asked U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell to issue a default judgment, which would end the case in their favor.

If the judge does not award such a sanction, they want her to enter adverse inferences against Giuliani — essentially finding that the evidence would have been unfavorable to him. They also want to bar him from relying on any of the unpreserved evidence and award attorneys’ fees and costs.