Giuliani Expected to Surrender in Georgia on Wednesday: Report
Giuliani is reportedly still searching for a Georgia-based lawyer
Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender for arrest in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
Giuliani is reportedly still searching for a Georgia-based lawyer to represent him and will be getting help from former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who is not a lawyer, in signing his bond agreement and setting the terms for his release, according to CNN.
Multiple co-defendants in the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump have already surrendered in Fulton County, Ga., ahead of Friday's noon deadline, including bail bondsman Scott Hall, attorney John Eastman and former Georgia GOP officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham.
The co-defendants face 13 charges that center on their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump has confirmed he plans to surrender for arrest on Thursday.
- Rudy Giuliani Arrested in Georgia After Agreeing to $150,000 Bond
- Rudy Giuliani Is Still Looking for a Georgia Lawyer in Trump Election Case
- Trump Co-Defendants Cathy Latham, David Shafer Surrender at Georgia Jail
- Giuliani Declares He’s ‘Defending the Rights of All Americans’ on His Way to Georgia
- Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani with Contempt of Court and More ‘Severe Sanctions’ in Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Suit
- Georgia Election Workers Seek ‘Severe Sanctions’ for Rudy Giuliani, Claim He Didn’t Preserve Evidence
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics