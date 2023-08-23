Giuliani Expected to Surrender in Georgia on Wednesday: Report - The Messenger
Politics
Giuliani Expected to Surrender in Georgia on Wednesday: Report

Giuliani is reportedly still searching for a Georgia-based lawyer

Eva Surovell
Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender for arrest in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Giuliani is reportedly still searching for a Georgia-based lawyer to represent him and will be getting help from former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who is not a lawyer, in signing his bond agreement and setting the terms for his release, according to CNN.

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, arrives at the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Giuliani is charged in a case that centers on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Multiple co-defendants in the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump have already surrendered in Fulton County, Ga., ahead of Friday's noon deadline, including bail bondsman Scott Hall, attorney John Eastman and former Georgia GOP officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham.

The co-defendants face 13 charges that center on their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump has confirmed he plans to surrender for arrest on Thursday.

